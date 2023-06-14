AlphaSense Named a Leader in Market & Competitive Intelligence by Top Analyst Firm

AlphaSense is recognized as the largest player in market and competitive intelligence and receives the highest possible scores across 13 criteria, including AI and search capabilities, vision, innovation, and coverage across proprietary, paywalled, and internal sources.

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaSense, the leading market intelligence and search platform, has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Market And Competitive Intelligence, Q2 2023 report. AlphaSense received the maximum scores possible across 13 criteria, including AI Capabilities, Search and Filter, Taxonomy set up and change, Tagging, Proprietary, Paywalled Sources, Internal Sources, Vision, Innovation, Roadmap, Partner Ecosystem, Revenue, and Customer Support and Services.

According to the report, the AlphaSense platform "...has been adopted by a majority of the S&P 100 and beyond, making it by far the largest player in this market." With over 4,000 enterprise customers, well over $100 million annual recurring revenue, and a valuation of $1.8 billion, AlphaSense is considered a "centaur"—7x more rare than a "unicorn."

The report also notes that AlphaSense "offers proprietary intelligence and a sophisticated AI engine," which reflects the company's decade-long investment in building and refining its AI tech stack and language models, while also expanding its vast collection of top-tier, trustworthy business content. AlphaSense helps professionals extract relevant insights from an extensive universe of public and private content, including equity research from all of Wall Street's top firms, earnings calls, company filings, news, trade journals, and proprietary expert interviews.

"We are proud to be recognized by Forrester as a leader among the pack of market and competitive intelligence solutions, and with the broadest market footprint," said Jack Kokko, AlphaSense CEO and Founder. "What excites me is the independent recognition of our leadership in search, AI, and content coverage, which are the most important capabilities that enable our customers to have the most relevant data and insights at their fingertips."

Earlier this year and on the heels of its $100M Series D extension round led by Alphabet's CapitalG, AlphaSense announced its first Generative AI offering – Smart Summaries – which dramatically speeds up the research process for business and financial professionals. The company will continue building on this technology, with the goal of driving even more value for its customers and their decision-making through AI innovations this year and beyond.

This recognition from Forrester builds upon AlphaSense's continued leadership in market intelligence, including being named a leader in the same category by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in 2022, a top 50 AI company by Forbes in 2023, and a top rated financial research platform and leader by TrustRadius and G2 in 2023, among other accolades.

About AlphaSense

AlphaSense is a market intelligence and search platform used by the world's leading companies and financial institutions. Since 2011, our AI-based technology has helped professionals make smarter business decisions by delivering insights from an extensive universe of public and private content—including equity research, company filings, event transcripts, expert calls, news, trade journals, and clients' own research content. Headquartered in New York City, AlphaSense employs over 1,000 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., Finland, Germany, and India. For more information, please visit www.alpha-sense.com.

