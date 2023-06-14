Horizon Media Champions Burst Premium Network for Its First-of-Its-Kind Effort to Amplify Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Every Day in Communities Across the Nation

-- Horizon Advised Burst on Shaping the First-Ever Network Featuring a DEI Content Experience that Amplifies the Work and Voices of Local Storytellers Across More than 150 Broadcast Stations --

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As communities, consumers, and brands increasingly seek tangible ways to meaningfully celebrate and engage around diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency according to Ad Age Data Center 2023, joins Burst Premium Network today in announcing a first-of-its kind network focused on community-based DEI storytelling. Burst Premium Network, the leading user-generated content (UGC) engagement platform for broadcasters, combines the proprietary technology of its UGC platform with a reach of more than 150 best-in-class local broadcast news stations and is the first-ever network of DEI-focused, in-program, brand-safe UGC content integrated into news. The offering provides a scaled approach for national advertisers to target local viewers and align with important local stories that serve to educate, inspire and celebrate all people. Horizon served as an advisor to Burst in shaping the network and is providing an exclusive first-look offer to its clients as part of the Upfronts.

"Burst's mission-driven UGC technology platform with its unique focus on DEI storytelling has greatly benefitted from having Horizon Media as an advisor to get this off the ground, and we are thrilled to now bring authentic DEI stories to the TV marketplace," said Bryant McBride, co-founder & CEO, Burst Premium Network. "Along with our best-in-class broadcast partners, we are proud to launch the Burst Premium Network with messages that teach, heal and humanize people of all cultures, races and identities. We look forward to working closely with leading broadcasters and brands in amplifying the extraordinary, community-focused work being done by local people across America."

The Burst Premium Network features local storytellers who submit videos that share perspectives surrounding DEI celebrations and recognitions including Black History, Pride, AAPI, Hispanic Heritage, and Mental Health Awareness Month, and much more. Burst's innovative approach aggregates this inspiring regional content, which is then curated and produced into :30 vignettes that mirror traditional :30 ads from national advertisers. Burst ensures brand safety of its content by utilizing its proprietary AI algorithms combined with human reviews and approvals. This process turns local news programming and its associated UGC video into a brand-safe experience for advertisers.

"At Horizon, our teams often hear me say that 'DEI is our DNA,'" said Bill Koenigsberg, Founder & CEO, Horizon Media. "This means that our efforts – whether internal or external – aren't focused on reaching a destination. Instead, we are intentional about consistently operating in a manner that advances DEI for the good of our clients, our business, our industry and the communities we collectively serve. Working with Burst to introduce a new way for brands to forge authentic connections with local communities by amplifying diverse voices and sharing untold stories is an extension of that commitment and of our focus on DEI innovations."

