JAMESON IRISH WHISKEY AND DICKIES UNITE FOR NEW LIMITED-EDITION COLLECTION TITLED 'CRAFTED TOGETHER'

The two brands beloved globally for their craftsmanship legacy release a range of apparel and accessories for purchase and celebrate with retail pop-ups in New York City and London

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jameson, the U.S.' #1 Irish Whiskey¹, alongside iconic workwear brand Dickies, announce the launch of 'Crafted Together' – a new workwear-inspired collaboration featuring apparel and accessories. The collection will be available for purchase globally starting June 14, 2023. With 'Crafted Together,' Jameson and Dickies join forces to connect their communities of modern-day creators across the globe.

Jameson, the U.S.’ #1 Irish Whiskey, alongside iconic workwear brand Dickies, announce the launch of ‘Crafted Together’ – a new workwear-inspired collaboration featuring apparel and accessories inspired by the two legacy brands. (PRNewswire)

The 'Crafted Together' collection will be available in 26 markets globally including the U.K., U.S., Canada and Asia. With shared values and matching uniforms, Jameson and Dickies are connecting kindred spirits with a collaboration that embraces a shared appreciation of community and raises a toast to the modern craftspeople of today.

The multi-piece capsule collection will include signature pieces such as the iconic Dickies Eisenhower Jacket, as well as overalls, beanies, caps and more. A new bespoke graphic, which pays homage to the original Jameson 'Barrelman' icon linked to the brand since the 1700s, can be found on select tees and hoodies. Products range from a suggested retail price of $20 to $80.

"Jameson Irish Whiskey was founded in 1780 when workwear was the uniform of the working community, often seen in the local pub after a hard day's work," says Brendan Buckley, Global Marketing Director for Jameson. "Meanwhile, Dickies began its life in 1922 as a quality and respected workwear brand. Craft and kinship underpin both brands and we are delighted to bring that shared ethos to life through the Jameson and Dickies 'Crafted Together' collection."

Content for the new campaign was shot at the Midleton Distillery, Cork, Ireland by Dublin-born, Brooklyn-based photographer, Rich Gilligan, known for his photographic documentary approach to portraiture and fashion. The resulting creative presents a modern-day aesthetic of industrial workwear and the blending of Jameson's and Dickies' communities.

"Quality craftsmanship is a longstanding pillar of our Dickies business, and deeply rooted in our workmanship community," says Sarah Crockett, Dickies Chief Marketing Officer. "Dickies and Jameson teaming up feels like a natural partnership due to both brand identities and our shared DNA. We're thrilled to collaborate with Jameson to commemorate our brand stories and, most importantly, celebrate our loyal customers."

To bring the global launch of 'Crafted Together' to life, pop-up stores for those 21 and older will open in New York City and London for fans to be among the first to shop the collection. Each pop-up provides an immersive experience, where guests will be offered bespoke samples of Jameson cocktails while enjoying the works of local creators. The NYC storefront, located at 9 West 8th Street, had an exclusive pre-opening global media event on June 13, before opening to the public from June 14-16 (Wednesday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET; Thursday-Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET). The London storefront, located at Dickies Carnaby Street store, will also open to the public from June 14-16 (Wednesday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. GMT; Thursday-Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. GMT). Brand fans can also purchase items from the collection online at ShopJamesonUS.com.

For more information or to purchase the 'Crafted Together' collection please visit ShopJamesonUS.com. Video and stills of the collection available to download HERE.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo and Brancott Estate; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne and Mumm Napa sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com.

ABOUT DICKIES

Founded in 1922 in Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies has stood alongside generations of proud workers, equipping them with the tough, durable workwear that has enabled them to make and shape our world. A brand of VF Corporation, Dickies has grown to represent a global community of people who have taken inspiration from the traditional world of work and made it their own. For nearly 100 years and available in over 100 countries, what began as a humble workwear company has grown into a worldwide force, weaving together cultural movements with a rigorous commitment to straightforward style and long-lasting ingenuity. For more information, please visit dickies.com.

For more information about the Dickies brand, please follow @dickies and @dickiesskate on Instagram.

Actor Travis Bennett, wearing pieces from the Jameson Irish Whiskey x Dickies ‘Crafted Together’ collection, enjoyed a refreshing cocktail at the pop-up in New York to celebrate the launch of the new clothing line. Photo Credit: Michael Simon (PRNewswire)

Travis Bennett shops the new limited-edition streetwear line ‘Crafted Together’ from Jameson and Dickies at the pop-up in New York, featuring signature pieces such as the iconic Dickies Eisenhower Jacket, overalls, beanies, tee-shirts, caps and more. Photo Credit: Michael Simon (PRNewswire)

Jameson x Dickies (PRNewswire)

