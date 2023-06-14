QBE North America Gifts $25,000 to Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. , June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County recognizes QBE North America for supporting its mission with a gift of $25,000. The donation will help enable Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County to further its efforts to promote preschool and school-age children's emotional and social development, in addition to their academic achievement.

QBE's support of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County has been instrumental in the organization's mission to empower and uplift youth in the community. Since 2019, QBE has demonstrated its commitment by providing over $50,000 in financial support. QBE's involvement has been vital, especially during the Club's relocation to Sun Prairie, as QBE played a crucial role in the expansion effort and the successful completion of the construction project in 2020. Moreover, QBE's dedication extends beyond financial contributions. In 2022 alone, QBE employees volunteered their time to more than 50 shifts, significantly impacting the well-being of staff and families of the organization. Additionally, two of QBE's employees Joy Matthews and Nicole Lemke, serve on the Sun Prairie Boys & Girls Club Action Council, where they actively contribute to supporting the organization's annual needs.

"Support from partners like QBE North America enables Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County to fulfill its vision to transform children's lives and make them realize their true potential," said Michael Johnson, President and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County.

"We truly appreciate QBE North America's valuable donation as we work together to ensure the Dane County youth have a bright and prosperous future," added Jake Brown, Assistant Vice President of Operations of Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County.

On May 31, QBE North America was pleased to host a pizza party onsite at Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County for the children's enjoyment.

"Our organization's focus is on creating strong, resilient and inclusive communities," said Joy Matthews, Vice President, Total Rewards of QBE North America. "We select our long-term partnerships carefully so that we help people to help themselves, such as through education and raising awareness around risks so that people and communities are better equipped to protect themselves."

About QBE North America

QBE North America is a global insurance leader helping customers solve unique risks, so they can stay focused on their future. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2022 of $7.27 billion. QBE Insurance Group's results can be found at qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business primarily through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at qbe.com/us or follow QBE North America on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County

Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County is a local not-for-profit youth development organization serving thousands of youths in 12 locations, including eight school-based sites and four traditional Club sites including the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center. The Clubs fuel kids with the inspiration to dream and teach them the skills to achieve when they're most impressionable through quality programs in five core areas: Character & Leadership Development; Education & Career Development; Health & Life Skills; The Arts; and Sports, Fitness & Recreation. See the impact they make in the life of each Club member here: www.bgcdc.org.

