Sabio Holdings Announces Two Award Wins for App Science and Sabio

Sabio Inc. was recognized for two categories in the 2023 Cynopsis Measure Up! Awards, with App Science™ EVP Helen Lum Receiving a Spot in LATV Week's 40 Under 40

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of connected TV ("CTV")/over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, today announced two award wins by its wholly-owned Sabio Inc. and App Science™ ("App Science"). Sabio Inc. has been announced as a winner at the 2023 Cynopsis Measure Up! Awards in the Outstanding CTV Targeting Solution category for its work with Cracker Barrel and Carat. In addition, App Science Executive Vice President Helen Lum has been recognized among LA TV Week's 40 Under 40 .

As Executive Vice President of App Science, a media-agnostic, real-time measurement and attribution platform and division of Sabio Holdings, Lum played a pivotal role in leading Sabio's streaming TV efforts by driving CTV growth, securing additional inventory sources, and driving change and innovation for App Science's solutions. Her efforts and success led her to being recognized among LA TV Week's 40 Under 40, an award honoring pioneers that are pushing the boundaries of innovation in the media and entertainment industry.

"I am honored to be named as one of LA TV Week's 40 Under 40," said Lum. "I believe in constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the ad tech industry. By securing inventory sources and building innovative solutions, we can drive growth and provide valuable insights in the ever-evolving streaming TV market."

Recognizing the lack of actionable insights in CTV and streaming during the pandemic, Lum spearheaded an initiative that focused on building a solution for marketers and advertisers to synthesize and act upon campaign data received, resulting in the launch of App Science's Insights solution. Lum's expanded role included building a brand-new team within App Science and ideating, developing, and executing its SaaS product which measures clients' digital campaigns for CTV, OTT, and Mobile. Since her appointment, Lum has aided in establishing App Science as a leading ad tech provider for CTV, OTT, and Mobile campaigns.

App Science's Insights solution offers actionable intelligence and measurement insights across mobile and CTV. With it, marketers have the ability to manage campaign effectiveness of partners, receive in-depth insights into diverse audiences, and perform campaign optimizations in real-time.

Sabio was recognized in two categories for the inaugural Cynopsis Measure Up! Awards . Sabio was announced as a winner in the Outstanding CTV Targeting Solution category for its work with Cracker Barrel and Carat, and as a finalist in the Outstanding Multicultural Audience Identification category for its work with a state-level election campaign, Persuadable Precision: Targeting the Digital Footprint of Culture. Cynopsis's Measure Up! Awards are the first benchmarking program to honor the changemakers and leaders in measurement and data across the ad and content ecosystem.

About Sabio Holdings

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF ) is one of the fastest-growing CTV/OTT technology and service providers in the high-growth ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and streaming space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies provide publishers with distribution, monetization, and analytics while delivering ROI validation for brands and agencies. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of: Sabio — our trusted and transparent content monetization DSP; App Science™ — our cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution SAAS platform; and Vidillion — our cloud-based ad-insertion, and content distribution and management platform. For more information, visit: sabioholding.com

About LA TV Week's 40 Under 40

The 40 Under 40 awards, supported by Broadcasting + Cable and Multichannel News, showcases the pioneering people that are pushing the boundaries of innovation in the Media and Entertainment industry. From OTT, cross-platform and new metrics, to big data, digital disruption and economic challenges - the development and delivery of content is transforming like never before. Who's at the forefront of this revolution in the industry? A special group of creative, imaginative, tech-savvy, visionaries with new perspectives and game-changing ideas. These are the people who help create, market and sell what viewers are watching on screens big and small. These are the people who hear "it hasn't been done before" and can't resist the challenge.

To learn more about LA TV Week's 40 Under 40, visit https://www.tvweek40under40.com/ .

About Broadcasting & Cable

Broadcasting & Cable is the authoritative news source for the business of television. Learn more about Broadcasting & Cable.

About Cynopsis Media

Cynopsis Media, a division of Access Intelligence, is the publisher of six free trade publications for the television, media, digital, and sports TV industries. Its flagship edition, Cynopsis, was launched by creator Cynthia Turner, on April 2, 1997 as a simple internal memo created to keep a Sales Team updated and informed.

