The Latest Email Security Best Practices to Mitigate Evolving Threats Highlighted in Info-Tech Research Group's Report

The firm explains that with the current landscape of diverse security controls, it is essential to identify and prioritize the most effective techniques for strengthening an organization's security.

TORONTO, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Widespread email usage at businesses comes with the heightened risk of cyberattacks targeting this vital communication channel. Cybercriminals continually refine their tactics to exploit email vulnerabilities and gain unauthorized access to sensitive information. This escalating threat landscape poses significant challenges for security leaders, who must now focus on fortifying their defenses against increasingly sophisticated and evolving attacks. In response to the current landscape, global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has released new research, Improve Email Security, to help security leaders in bolstering email security measures and safeguarding business operations.

According to Info-Tech's research, insufficient investment in email security measures, tools, and technologies can have a significant negative impact on organizations, which includes exacerbating vulnerabilities in their systems. Moreover, with the variety of email security controls currently available, determining the most crucial techniques to strengthen an organization's email security can be a challenge for security teams.

"The effective use of security procedures and techniques have proven to be highly effective in mitigating and minimizing email-based threats and can significantly reduce the likelihood of these attacks successfully infiltrating the email inbox," says Ahmad Jowhar, research specialist of security & privacy at Info-Tech Research Group. "On top of procedures and techniques, training employees on how best to protect their corporate emails can add an extra layer of defense by ensuring end users are aware of various email-based threats and can confidently safeguard their organizations from attacks."

Info-Tech's research highlights a modern email security controls framework for security leaders to adopt for their organizations to address the growing concerns and challenges. To bolster email security implementation, the firm recommends security leaders focus on the following key elements:

Data Classification: Enabling email systems to apply suitable controls to the classification level of the email.

Email Encryption: Applying suitable encryption allows only approved recipients to decrypt email content.

Email Authentication (DMARC): Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting & Conformance policies ensure proper actions are in place in the event of authentication failure.

Email Authentication (SPF, DKIM): Implementing Sender Policy Framework & DomainKeys Identified Mail will authenticate emails and recipients to minimize security threats.

User Awareness and Training: Training employees regularly will equip them with the awareness to protect themselves and the organization.

Email Policies: Effective policies will ensure that employees understand the guidelines for using their email.

"Effective use of security procedures and techniques can mitigate and minimize email-based threats and have been shown to reduce the ability of these attacks to infiltrate the email inbox," explains Jowhar. "These guidelines and best practices will help your organization conduct due diligence to protect the contents of the email, its transit, and its arrival to the authorized recipient."

Info-Tech's resource further emphasizes the evolving nature of email use and addresses the critical need for organizations to adapt their email security strategies accordingly. By implementing suitable tools and technologies, organizations can ensure the safety of their communication channels.

Download the complete Improve Email Security blueprint for additional research insights and to learn more about how security leaders can better protect email usage within their organizations.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

