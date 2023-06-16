This Week in Policy & Public Interest News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy policy and public interest press releases from PR Newswire, including the launch of The Center on Public Civility.
- Ronald Reagan Foundation and Institute Announces New Center on Public Civility
Americans overwhelmingly agree that we must return to an era of civility and mutual respect. The Center on Public Civility will be a catalyst in this critical effort and invites individuals and institutions from across the country to become part of this initiative.
- NIAAA: Risky Drinking Can Put a Chill on Your Summer Fun
Alcohol impairs judgment and increases risk-taking, a dangerous combination for swimmers. Even experienced swimmers may venture out farther than they should and not be able to make it back to shore, or they may not notice how chilled they're getting and develop hypothermia.
- Wildfire smoke and your breathing - 3M scientists offer resources and tips to protect yourself in unhealthy air
"Even if you live hundreds of miles from wildfires, the smoke can travel and have a big impact on your air quality," said Dr. Nikki McCullough, a respiratory health scientist at 3M. "It's important for people to pay attention to the Air Quality Index for their area and plan accordingly."
- The Left and Right Think They Live on Different Planets -- New Data Shows They're More Like Next-Door Neighbors
Starts With Us™, a nonpartisan movement to overcome toxic tribalism and solve our most challenging problems, has released a new poll showing that an overwhelming majority of Democrats and Republicans agree on six fundamental values but are skeptical that the "other side" shares these values.
- Southeast Queens Teens Received Business Advice From Nick Cannon
The competition, open to youth nationwide, is designed to expose youth ages 12 to 19 to global career and entrepreneurship opportunities available in the growing middle-skill job sectors.
- Gallup and Amazon Study Finds Best Career Prospects for Young People
"Many young people have misconceptions about viable careers or aren't even sure what careers are available to them," said Jonathan Rothwell, principal economist at Gallup. "This data will help students better align their passion and proclivities, with an accurate perspective of available jobs."
- Access to Quality Learning Environments Will End Child Labor
For girls and boys caught in emergencies and protracted crises, holistic education that encompasses school feeding programs, conditional cash transfers, vocational training, mental health services, and more is every child's right.
- Report: Education System Must Address Pandemic-Era Learning Losses--Or Students Will Suffer Economically
Leaders at the local, state, and national levels, in both the private and public sectors, need to collaborate with our K-12 educators and schools. Together, they must urgently address both the short-term challenge of pandemic-era learning losses, and the underlying problems that prevent an effective US education system.
- FirstEnergy Reminds Public to Have a Safety-First Summer
With the first day of summer fast approaching, FirstEnergy Corp. is reminding the public to be cautious of potential electrical hazards associated with popular outdoor activities. Celebrating responsibly will help keep customers safe and the electricity flowing reliably this season.
- McCain Institute Study Finds Shortcomings in Communication between Caregivers and Teens About Internet Safety
Released in conjunction with National Internet Safety Month taking place throughout June, the study entitled "The R.E.A.L. Talk: What parents and teens know they should be talking about, but aren't" shines a light on the need for more dialogue surrounding internet safety.
- Jobs for the Future Launches New Center for Artificial Intelligence & the Future of Work
As AI's explosive growth reshapes every aspect of how we learn, work, and live, this new center will serve as a nexus of collaboration among stakeholders from every part of the education-to-career ecosystem to explore the most promising opportunities—and profound challenges—of AI's potential to advance an accessible and equitable future of learning and work.
- Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching Supports the Upward Mobility of Underrepresented Students: The Carnegie Postsecondary Commission
"This Commission mobilizes a cohort of innovative leaders who understand that the educational ecosystem in this country is falling far short of its promise for students from all walks of life," says Commission Co-Chair Shirley M. Collado. "By pulling this group together, we are harnessing the lived expertise of thinkers who frequently operate outside of the usual channels."
