HARVARD MAINTENANCE AND HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST TO UNVEIL KEYS TO SUCCESS AT BOMA 2023 INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE

MIAMI, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Maintenance and Healthcare Realty today announced plans to co-present at The Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International 2023 Annual Conference and Expo in Kansas City, MO on June 26 at 12pm.

Harvard Maintenance Director of Account Management Jean Drzewiecki will take the stage with Healthcare Realty Portfolio Manager Meghan Kimmell to share how the two companies have increased tenant and building satisfaction through a long-standing partnership. Both speakers will provide insight into how their respective companies have achieved continued success and growth through collaboration within the real estate industry.

"This session is the perfect opportunity for sharing how Harvard and Healthcare Realty have partnered for almost a decade together to achieve building and partnership stabilization through trust and transparency," says Drzewiecki. "We hope conference attendees will hear our story and takeaway learnings from our successes to use as they develop strong and trusted partnerships within the industry."

Harvard Maintenance, the largest family-owned janitorial services company in the United States, maintains more than 350 million square feet across the country. Through the development of partnerships with companies such as Healthcare Realty Trust, Harvard Maintenance supports long-term wellness—focusing on health and safety, sustainability, and asset preservation of client facilities.

BOMA 2023 is the premier commercial real estate event for education, networking, and technology solutions. The conference provides opportunities to discover the latest developments in evolving workplaces, workforce development, emerging technologies, and the BOMA International initiatives. To learn more about BOMA 2023, visit the event website at www.bomaconvention.org.

About Harvard Maintenance:

Always placing service quality above business volume, the Harvard Companies have grown to over 10,000 employees and provide services in 48 states. The growth stems from being client-centric and offering unique differentiators including Service Excellence, the Inverted Pyramid® philosophy and Innovative Leadership. Established in New York in 1961, Harvard is headquartered in Miami, FL.

