MONTCHEVRE GOAT CHEESE 'MAKING MISCHIEF' WITH NEW BRAND CAMPAIGN, REFRESHED LOOK, NEW PRODUCTS

Look for new packaging on shelves now, tasty new products this fall

MILWAUKEE, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Montchevre , the leading U.S. goat cheese brand from Saputo USA (SUSA, Saputo), announces the launch of its new brand campaign encouraging consumers to "Make Mischief with Montchevre." The campaign features a series of comical ads highlighting innovative flavors and products inspired by very mischievous goats. Accompanying this campaign, is a fresh new look to its packaging, along with playfully delicious new products and flavor combos hitting grocery retail shelves later this fall.

Credit Saputo USA (PRNewswire)

"Goat-cheese demand continues to rise, as does consumer demand for complementary and complex flavor combinations," said Jenny Englert, SUSA marketing director. "With the Montchevre brand, we're purposely mischievous in our innovations and always looking for those unique flavor profiles and product combinations that break the norm and help us stay ahead of trends and consumer demand."

Staying ahead of trends and meeting customer demand is what retailers have come to expect from the Montchevre brand. In addition to its fully integrated brand campaign launching in late June, consumers can expect the following heading into summer and fall:

Innovation: The new Montchevre Duos feature two-in-one flavor mashups in a unique goat cheese log form. The new Montchevre Duos will be available in Sweet Hot Peppers + Garlic & Herbs , a bold blend of spice and herbs wrapped around a piquant flavored core, and Blueberry + Lemonade , a sweet blueberry-flavored core enveloped by a refreshing citrusy lemon twist. Montchevre Duos are available for shipping in August and will hit shelves as early as mid-fall.

Flavor Expansion: An expanded line of goat cheese toppers with a new flavor. Thai Sweet Chili , the newest flavor in the topped line portfolio, is a fragrant blend of sweet red peppers, lime, garlic and spices for a kick of heat. This new flavor is expected to hit retail shelves in early fall. This unique format meets consumers' desire for elevated snacking and has seen great success since the 2022 launch of the Cranberry Port and Roasted Red Pepper flavors.

Packaging Design: Committed to delivering a best-in-category experience, the new packaging includes a horizontal orientation for its fresh goat cheese logs as we continue to see the category merchandised horizontally at shelf. Fans will be pleased to note the brand is retaining its iconic, enchanting gingham plaid pattern, logo and distinctive bright color palette while uniting the full product portfolio under a more harmonious design.

Founded in 1989 in Preston, WI, Montchevre® merged traditional French goat's milk cheese-making techniques with the rich heritage of Wisconsin cheese-making, paving the way for the domestic goat cheese industry. As the nation's leading goat cheese brand*, the Montchevre® brand is committed to growing the category through driving trial and innovation with over 14 flavors of its goat cheese logs, including Plain, Hibiscus Berry, Jalapeño Honey and Spiced Pumpkin as well as other formats such as aged goat cheddar and topped goat cheese.

For more information on the Montchevre® brand and to find out where to purchase our products, visit Montchevre.com . To stay up to date on the latest news from the Montchevre® brand, follow us on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

About Saputo USA

Saputo USA is part of Saputo Inc., one of the top 10 dairy processors in the world. Through the Dairy Division (USA), Saputo produces, markets and distributes a vast assortment of cheeses. Furthermore, the company converts, markets and sells a broad range of specialty cheeses and holds an important portfolio of import licenses for specialty cheeses manufactured abroad. Saputo USA also produces a variety of dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products. Additionally, Saputo produces, markets and distributes dairy ingredients in the USA and on the international market. Products are sold under a variety of the company's brand names as well as under customer brand names.

Saputo USA is among the top mozzarella, string cheese and domestic blue and goat cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products in this region.

*Source: IRI MULO latest 52 weeks ending June 4, 2023.

Media Contact

Jenna Greene

jenna.greene@clynch.com

Credit Saputo USA (PRNewswire)

Credit Saputo USA (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Saputo USA