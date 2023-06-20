NuZee, Inc. Secures Agreement with Renowned CORBEROSA PREMIUM AIR-ROASTED COFFEE to Produce Its Proprietary Brew Bag Format for Hospitality Clients

Demand for NuZee's innovative brew bag format continues to drive growth

RICHARDSON, Texas, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUZE), a leading coffee co-packing and technology company, announces today it has agreed to produce its coffee brew bag format using Corberosa PREMIUM air-roasted coffee. Corberosa plans to distribute the brew bags for hospitality customers.

Masa Higashida, CEO of NuZee, commented, "This agreement with our neighbors at CORBEROSA PREMIUM AIR-ROASTED COFFEE is another excellent example of our commitment to partnering with the highest quality roasters in the production of premium in-demand coffee. We are particularly proud to be associated with Corberosa, one of the only coffee companies in the world producing air roasted coffees. Considering only 1% of all coffee beans harvested get the privilege of being roasted on a fluid bed of hot air, we are pleased to continue delivering unique coffee experiences to NuZee's growing customer base."

To date, Corberosa has begun receiving orders for the brew bag format from several of its California-based hospitality customers and expects to continue to expand their distribution. NuZee's new partner is also exploring new applications for the brew bag format, including iced coffee, and compostable six-count bags designed for campers and backpackers in California.

About NuZee Coffee

NuZee, Inc., (Nasdaq: NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single-serve coffee formats that partners with companies to help them expand within the single-serve and private label coffee category. Providing end-to-end innovative and sustainable solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing the way single-serve coffee is enjoyed in the U.S. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from sourcing, roasting and blending, to packing and packaging.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee's current expectations and NuZee does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other NuZee statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: NuZee's plan to obtain funding for its operations, including funding necessary to develop, manufacture and commercialize its products; the impact to NuZee's business from COVID 19 global crisis; general market acceptance of and demand for NuZee's products; and NuZee's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; for description of additional factors that may cause NuZee's actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward looking statements, please review the information set forth in the 'Risk Factors' and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the NuZee's public reports and NuZee's other filings made with the SEC.

