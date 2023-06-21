Lumary Smart Home: 6 Years of Innovation, Illuminating the Future

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumary, the global leader in smart lighting, celebrates a significant milestone today as it marks its sixth anniversary. As a pioneer in the field of smart lighting, the Lumary brand has consistently delivered remarkable smart lighting solutions to users through its unwavering commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs over the past six years.

Since its inception, Lumary has remained at the forefront of transforming the lighting experience in homes and outdoor spaces. With a dedication to excellence and continuous innovation, Lumary has become synonymous with quality and reliability, earning the trust of customers worldwide.

Brand's Founding Purpose

The Lumary brand's journey began in June 2017. From its inception, Lumary has embraced innovation as a core value, dedicating itself to delivering a transformative smart home experience for users. Recognizing the immense potential of smart lighting in enhancing home comfort and promoting energy efficiency, Lumary made a resolute commitment to gradually revolutionize people's lighting practices through innovation and technological breakthroughs.

Key Achievements

Launch of Innovative Products: In their early efforts, the Lumary team focused on developing smart lighting products, including smart bulbs, switches, and light strips. They combined efficient LED technology with intelligent control features to provide adjustable brightness, color temperature, RGB, and scheduling functions, catering to the diverse needs of users. These products quickly gained popularity and achieved initial success in the market. As the demand for smart homes continued to grow, Lumary expanded its product line rapidly, introducing more innovative smart lighting solutions. They launched a series of smart recessed lights , smart outdoor lights , offering users a more comprehensive and integrated smart home experience.

Technological Breakthroughs and Patents: Lumary has achieved multiple technological breakthroughs in the field of smart lighting and obtained relevant patents. For example, the first smart ultra-thin recessed light , smart ceiling light , the first smart disk light , the first integrated recessed light , the first RGBAI downlight , and the application of RGBAI technology in smart lighting, the first dual-antenna smart floodlight, the first type C smart wall plug , and the first smart high bay light , among others. These breakthroughs have allowed Lumary to provide excellent product performance and user experience, setting a benchmark for the development of the smart lighting industry.

Personalization and Customization: Lumary's dedication to personalization is evident in their products. Their smart lighting solutions allow users to fine-tune brightness, color temperature, and even the colors themselves, empowering individuals to create their desired lighting ambiance with just a few taps on their smartphones. Whether it's a warm and cozy living room or a vibrant party atmosphere, Lumary provides the tools to achieve these personalized lighting goals.

User Reputation and Market Share Growth: Through consistently delivering high-quality products and exceptional user experiences, Lumary has gained the favor of a large user base. Their products have received wide recognition in the market, with positive user reviews. As their user base continues to expand, Lumary has been steadily increasing its market share in the smart lighting market, becoming a significant player in the industry.

Expansion into International Markets: Lumary has also made significant progress in expanding into international markets. Their products have entered many countries and regions, including North America, Europe, and others. Through close collaboration with local partners, Lumary has successfully promoted its smart lighting products and gradually established a global sales network.

Innovation Leading the Future

"The Lumary brand has always regarded innovation as our core value. We believe that by continuously pushing the boundaries of technology, focusing on user needs and environmental sustainability, we can create smarter, more comfortable, and environmentally friendly lighting experiences for our users. This belief serves as the driving force and guiding principle for the development of the Lumary brand, inspiring our team to constantly explore, break through, and innovate," said the CEO of Lumary.

In the future, Lumary will continue to dedicate itself to innovation and technological breakthroughs, driving the advancement of the smart home industry. They will continue to collaborate closely with industry partners, constantly introducing new ideas, and providing users with smarter and more convenient smart lighting solutions, empowering them to create intelligent and comfortable living spaces.

Lumary also plans to collaborate with more industry partners to further expand market share and strengthen global brand recognition.

To commemorate this special moment, Lumary is pleased to announce exclusive promotions and exciting product updates from June 20th to June 31st. Customers can look forward to experiencing the transformative power of Lumary's smart lighting innovations on Lumarysmart.com and amazon.com .

About Lumary:

Lumary is a smart lifestyle brand providing high-end smart lighting products. Lumary is a tech-led, people-oriented company. Lumary technology can combine voice assistants and mobile applications to provide high-quality smart products and a more convenient user experience for Lumary customers. Easy and quick installation and the latest technology save your time and make your experience more enjoyable.

