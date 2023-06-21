Vetnos LLC Files Patent and Trade Secret Suit in the Northern District of Georgia Against PrizePicks

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vetnos LLC, a B2B sports-tech company and pioneer in the gamification of athlete-based content in the US market, announced that it has filed a patent and trade secret lawsuit in the Northern District of Georgia against PrizePicks (Case Number 1:23cv2746), one of the largest daily fantasy sports (DFS) providers in the market.

Vetnos co-founder and co-inventor of the patented technology Dan Orlow said, "We apprised PrizePicks of our concerns for several years in an effort to resolve this matter amicably, but unfortunately PrizePicks refused to respect our IP rights, so we were left with no option but to seek help from the court system."

Scott J. Bornstein, Co-Chair of the Global Intellectual Property and Patent Litigation Groups at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, is working with Vetnos on the matter. "Vetnos has invested substantial time and resources into its intellectual property. Vetnos fully intends to enforce its rights against infringers like PrizePicks," Bornstein said.

Vetnos democratizes sports gaming through its technology portfolio, which is estimated to cover as much as 40% of the $10 billion DFS market. As a DFS and Class II enterprise solution with an integrated technology stack, Vetnos' technology covers DFS, Class II games (bingo), sports betting, player proposition, and race products with fixed-odds, parlay-style games of skill and chance. Vetnos integrates commerce, content, and connection through easily managed, white-label sports gaming mobile applications.

Vetnos is currently launching with Tribal partners and investors in its patented Class II platform in California, where it will be the sole legal sports gaming product in the fourth largest market in the world.

Chicken Ranch Tribal Chairman Lloyd Mathieson said, "what really drew us to this app was the ability for Tribes to strengthen their sovereignty." The President of the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes Terri Parton added that the Vetnos Class II offering "means more jobs and stronger communities." Furthermore, the Treasurer of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma Justin Barrett noted, "We are not one of the larger Tribes, but we are strategic, forward-thinking, and progressive. When Tribes are able to expand and manage our gaming offerings properly, we can generate more revenue for the betterment of our people and our communities."

