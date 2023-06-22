BIG3 SIGNS EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH DAILY FANTASY SPORTS LEADER PRIZEPICKS

PrizePicks Becomes BIG3's First Daily Fantasy Partner, Expanding Footprint in Sports and Entertainment Landscapes for both Companies

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The BIG3 today announced they have signed an exclusive partnership with PrizePicks, the largest skill-based fantasy sports operator in North America, to become the BIG3's daily fantasy provider and further the convergence of basketball, hip-hop and fantasy sports.

Since its inception in 2017, PrizePicks has steadily risen to become the No. 1 fantasy platform in North America for basketball, offering myriad game play options for fans of the NBA, WNBA and college basketball that include single-statistic and in-game plays. As a result, PrizePicks has turned the game into an immersive fantasy experience from the opening tip to the final whistle.

As part of the BIG3's own in-app vertical, users and FIREBALL3 fans can compete against the numbers and enhance their viewing experience. Additional terms of the agreement include commercial spots, on-court and courtside branding, in-app promos for BIG3 fans, and more.

"We are very excited for this partnership. What PrizePicks is doing for the fantasy and sports entertainment industry is very similar to what the BIG3 is working towards," said Justin Williams, CMO of the BIG3. "This partnership is a mutually beneficial relationship with the primary goal of giving fans the best experience possible. Together, we are changing the sports entertainment industry for the better."

PrizePicks influencers will attend games throughout this season to help new users learn the ins and outs of the app and cheer for their favorite players. This continues BIG3's commitment to partnering with companies that are leading the way in innovation and improving the overall fan experience. It also extends PrizePicks' efforts to further integrate fantasy sports into the basketball and hip-hop fan communities. Having recently announced rapper Meek Mill as a cultural ambassador, PrizePicks is now aligned with the basketball league founded by hip-hop legend Ice Cube.

"BIG3 is the perfect partner to mutually expand our fan bases as it appeals to both the mainstream basketball fan as well as the more casual fan who might be attracted by the familiar names or innovative game play," PrizePicks Co-Founder and CEO Adam Wexler said. "We've both recognized that the basketball, hip-hop and fantasy sports communities share common entertainment interests, which opens countless crossover opportunities."

The BIG3's sixth season tips off this Sunday in Chicago, IL, at United Center. The BIG3 is returning to a full nationwide touring model with stops at arenas in Dallas, New York, Memphis, Miami, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Washington D.C., and London, England.

Tickets for the first three weeks are available here . To learn more about the BIG3 and see the full season schedule, go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on twitter and instagram . To start making BIG3 entries on PrizePicks, visit PrizePicks here. PrizePicks will match your first deposit up to $100.

ABOUT BIG3

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences. In 2023, the BIG3 was named "Best in Web3" by Sports Business Journal for the league's groundbreaking Web3 Project, Forever Experience Action Tokens (FEATs), offering utility and ownership-like value in BIG3 teams via blockchain technology.

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2022 Inc. 5000 rankings and the largest independent skill-based fantasy sports operator in North America. The company was recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year Award by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America. PrizePicks is the most fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports, covering a wide variety of sports leagues from the NFL and NBA to esports titles League of Legends & Counter-Strike. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the PrizePicks workforce has grown to over 250 in the past year, with the company recently being recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. PrizePicks is available in the App Store and Google Play or at prizepicks.com.

