CrossCountry Mortgage Launches CCM Smart Start Giving First-Time Homebuyers up to $4,000 to Achieve Homeownership Goals

CLEVELAND, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), the nation's third largest retail mortgage lender, launched today a new program helping first-time homebuyers cover down payment costs up to $4,000. CCM Smart Start gives first-time homebuyers extra purchasing power and makes homeownership dreams attainable in today's competitive housing market.

"Saving for a down payment can be a huge obstacle for first-time homebuyers," said Jenn Stracensky, CCM Chief Operating Officer. "CCM Smart Start allows homebuyers to put less cash down, keep more savings intact, and have more money to build their future."

Requirements:

CCM covers 2% of the down payment up to $4K .

At least one occupying borrower must be a first-time homebuyer.

Must be at or below 80% of the County Area Median Income (AMI).

CCM is ready to support borrowers with education around a variety of innovative solutions. For more information about CCM Smart Start and to check eligibility, contact a CCM loan officer.

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's number three retail mortgage lender, with more than 7,000 employees operating nearly 600 branches across all 50 states. Our company has been recognized nine times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win. Visit ccm.com.

