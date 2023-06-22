GovCIO Awarded Spot on $2.8B U.S. Postal Service Operations Contract Vehicle

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO, a provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government, has been awarded a spot on as one of 11 awardees the $2.8 billion, seven-year Information Technology Services (ITS) IDIQ contract vehicle to provide information technology services to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

Under this contract vehicle, GovCIO will provide the USPS with vital network infrastructure, multi-cloud operations, and management services to help the USPS revolutionize mail delivery, enhance services, and address compounding challenges. The end goal will be to deliver reliable, affordable, universal mail services, all while supporting volumes that rival some of the largest corporations in the world.

"GovCIO has a deep understanding of the mission, environment, challenges, and objectives of the agency and the ITS IDIQ," said Rebecca Miller, GovCIO Sector President, Health and Civilian Services (HCS). "Our proven network and infrastructure optimization, experience, and innovative concepts align with USPS goals and will allow our team to provide continued support over the life of this vehicle."

To serve USPS, GovCIO will apply more than 20 years of experience supporting USPS. The company and its sub-supplier network of federal and commercial experts will use the ITS IDIQ to help USPS fulfill its mission of delivering prompt, reliable, and efficient mail service to all Americans.

"Our company brings over two decades of mission, network, and IT experience to the contract," said Jim Brabston, GovCIO CEO. "GovCIO is honored to continue supporting USPS's existing and emerging mission objectives through fast and effective delivery of IT infrastructure operations and user support."

