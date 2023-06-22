MEET NAV: THE CREDIT SCORE FOR YOUR CAREER

Led by human-centric AI, NAV instantly scores the value of an employee's most important asset – their career – and provides the education and tools needed to empower long-term career success

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NAV, a new digital career optimization and advocacy tool for motivated professionals, launches today, Thursday, June 22nd, 2023.

A career is a capital asset, and like a car or a home, it is subject to real and dramatic depreciation. Every day that someone stays in a job that is no longer a fit, or where they are no longer valued, the ROI on this asset will degrade. Couple that with people's tendency to undervalue their worth and leave enormous amounts of money and opportunity on the table when negotiating a new role, and you have a recipe for the workplace culture we have today: one where the employer has all the power.

Enter NAV, the first-ever AI-driven platform that promotes flexibility and transparency in the job market by leveling the playing field between the employer and employee.

Utilizing proprietary algorithms and artificial intelligence, NAV offers a unique scoring system that reveals key benchmarks of an employee's existing role to let them know exactly when it's time to move on. The platform assesses dozens of factors that many employees don't even think to evaluate and even allows users to score a prospective job opportunity against their existing one. This in-depth analysis and custom reporting, combined with coaching from highly qualified subject matter experts, arms employees with the tools they need to course correct their career before it's too late.

"As someone who comes from a corporate background, I know about the high-stakes decisions people face as they climb the career ladder. I also know that, even as an ivy-league educated person with an MBA, I found it especially hard to evaluate a new role from a compensation and career trajectory standpoint," said NAV CEO Heather Matalon, "I was inspired to create NAV as a way to empower high-performing employees with the tools and education they need to make a strategic and informed decision about their next career move."

"It's human to lead with emotion when making life changes, but decisions around when to quit your job or what position to take next should be made based on logic and analysis, not emotion - otherwise you risk leaving money on the table and harming your career in the process" said NAV co-founder and employment attorney Howard Matalon, "NAV takes emotion and fear out of the equation while helping career professionals improve the total value of their position for less than half the cost of what they would pay for legal and career advisors."

At launch, four plans will be available to NAV users – Free, Bronze, Silver and Gold – ranging in price from $0 - $1,499.00 for an annual plan. At the Gold level, users can reap the maximum benefits of NAV which include:

Unlimited benchmarking & scoring of your current and prospective job using NAV's proprietary JVI score

An AI expert evaluative report of your current and prospective position's value

A one-year subscription to NAV

75-minute career negotiation coaching with a NAV-certified coach

NAV is forging the path towards a world of empowered human beings appropriately valued by the organizations they serve.

NAV is a digital career optimization and advocacy tool for motivated career professionals looking to increase the value of their job. Utilizing proprietary algorithms and artificial intelligence, NAV offers a unique scoring system to instantaneously benchmark existing jobs and new job opportunities.

With customized reports to help facilitate discussions with existing employers or calibrate a job change, as well as convenient access to an unparalleled suite of career coaches, NAV puts motivated career professionals in the negotiating driver's seat. Learn more at https://go.navscoring.com/

