Orsini Specialty Pharmacy Now Dispensing VOWST™ (fecal microbiota spores, live - brpk) Capsules for Oral Administration for the Prevention of Recurrence of C. Difficile Infection in Adults Following Antibacterial Treatment for Recurrent CDI

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini Specialty Pharmacy announced today that Aimmune Therapeutics has selected it as a limited distribution partner for VOWST™ (fecal microbiota spores, live – brpk). VOWST is indicated to prevent the recurrence of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) in individuals 18 years of age and older following antibacterial treatment for recurrent CDI (rCDI). Limitation of Use: VOWST is not indicated for the treatment of CDI. See full Prescribing Information and Patient Information, or visit www.VOWSThcp.com to learn more about VOWST.

"We are honored to partner with Aimmune Therapeutics and add VOWST to our expanding portfolio of novel therapies," said Brandon Tom, Orsini's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Orsini Specialty Pharmacy's dedicated Care Team will ensure patients receive VOWST as quickly as possible and provide compassion, care, and support to meet their individual needs."

About Orsini Specialty Pharmacy

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini Specialty Pharmacy is a leader in rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini partners with biopharma innovators, healthcare providers, and payors to support patients and their families in accessing revolutionary treatments for rare diseases. Through integrated pharmacy distribution, patient services, clinical management, and convenient home infusion services, Orsini delivers customized solutions that simplify how patients connect to advanced therapies. Orsini's high-touch care model centers on experienced and trained therapy care teams that provide personalized patient care to ensure that No Patient is Left Behind™.

Orsini Specialty Pharmacy holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC, and NABP. Orsini has earned URAC's Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Designation and ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information, contact Orsini at 847-734-7373 ext. 505, email us at orsini@orsinihc.com, or visit www.orsinispecialtypharmacy.com/ .

