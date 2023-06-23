This Week in Environment News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a net zero initiative for the dairy industry and consumers' concerns about CO2 emissions.
With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the environment industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Nestlé Health Science Collaborates with Royal Dairy Farm to Help Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions through U.S Dairy Net Zero Initiative
Together, Royal Dairy and Nestlé Health Science are aligned on four key areas of environmentally-focused innovation—cow feed, manure management, renewable energy, and regenerative agriculture – to show how dairy milk can be a sustainable source of nutrition.
- Ansys Study Finds More than 60% of Consumers are Concerned About CO2 Emissions
Of consumers polled in Ansys' survey, nearly 70% said they would be more likely to trust alternative fuel sources — sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), electric, hybrid-electric, or hydrogen-powered — if the technology was extensively simulated and tested using established methods applied to aircraft safety.
- The Home Depot Sets Goal for Battery-powered Products to Represent over 85% of Outdoor Lawn Equipment Sales by 2028
This transition will reduce over 2,000,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases annually from exhaust pipes of residential lawn equipment. To reach this goal, The Home Depot will work to extend its leadership position in battery technology and offer cordless outdoor power tools from market leading brands such as Ryobi, Milwaukee, Makita, DeWalt and more.
- BREAKING Cannes 2023: GALE Signs Clean Creatives Pledge in Major Commitment to Sustainability
With its global workforce of 750+ with people in New York, Toronto, Bengaluru and more, GALE's pledges guarantee that the agency will decline any future contracts with fossil fuel companies, trade associations, or front groups.
- The Carbon to Value Initiative Announces Year Three Startup Cohort for Carbontech Accelerator Program
"Carbon is a waste product, suspended in the air we breathe," said Pat Sapinsely, Managing Director of the Urban Future Lab. "These innovative companies use it as a feedstock, capture the accumulated waste of the past 150 years, and convert it into useful products."
- Black Tulip Flowers Leading the Way with Eco-Friendly Practices in the Floral Industry, Awards and Partnerships
As part of this initiative, they have partnered with MPS, an organization that is making the global horticulture sector more sustainable. This partnership ensures their sustainability efforts are transparent, measurable and demonstrable.
- Maintaining safe waste and refuse collections in growing communities Reliable, regular, and safe waste management is an important part of a community's infrastructure. However, as the number of residential streets grows, maintaining safety is becoming more and more difficult for operators of waste and refuse services.
- Climate Tech Proves More Resilient; Silicon Valley Bank Releases Annual Climate Tech Report
While the venture capital (VC) ecosystem has experienced the most significant valuation correction in over a decade, climate tech valuations have remained at or above their 2021 levels since investors recognize the growing opportunity for climate technologies.
- Liberty Science Center to Host the World Premiere of OceanXperience: An Interactive and Immersive Exhibition Featuring the Most Advanced Research and Filmmaking Vessel in the World, OceanXplorer
"OceanXperience elevates OceanX's mission to educate people about the wonders of our ocean, most of whom only get to see the unique lifeforms and ecosystems through a screen at home," said Mark Dalio, Founder and Co-CEO of OceanX. "Our oceans require our care, attention and appreciation right now and what better way to form a deep bond with our oceans than to put yourself in the shoes of an ocean explorer."
- Novelis builds first onsite solar park
With this project, Novelis is investing $2.4 million in decarbonizing its production in Pieve, further supporting the development of low-carbon, sustainable aluminium solutions for the European market.
- New era of smart irrigation will embrace AI and machine learning alongside human expertise, says industry pioneer Calsense
The new initiative is designed to drive new levels of water and labor conservation to meet the needs of a changing climate and the weather effects that brings, as well as tackling ongoing challenges related to labor shortages.
