PADUA, Italy, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safilo Group – one of the eyewear industry's key players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles, and helmets - is announcing today the early renewal of their global licensing agreement with Tommy Hilfiger - which is owned by PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) - for the design, manufacturing and distribution of TOMMY HILFIGER branded sunglasses and optical eyewear collections until 31st December 2030.

A Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2023 eyewear campaign image featuring athletes Scotty James, Sergio Ramos and Nick Pescetto. The TOMMY HILFIGER eyewear collection is designed and manufactured by Safilo Group. (PRNewswire)

SAFILO GROUP AND TOMMY HILFIGER RENEW IN ADVANCE THEIR LICENSING AGREEMENT UNTIL 2030

"We are very proud to renew our partnership with Tommy Hilfiger in advance of the natural expiry date of the agreement, confirming the fruitful collaboration that has united our Groups for thirteen years. With Tommy Hilfiger, we have forged a path of dynamic growth across the diverse markets where we are present, continuously reinterpreting the brand's classic, American, cool heritage in a way that is relevant for today's consumer." - says Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group – "The mutual trust, vision and commitment that we share are the foundation of this close and long-lasting collaboration and we are certain that this partnership will further bring to life the iconic American lifestyle that TOMMY HILFIGER stands for."

"We are very pleased to continue our collaboration with Safilo." – says Martijn Hagman, CEO, Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe - "Since 2010, Safilo has demonstrated its ability to interpret the classic, American, cool essence of TOMMY HILFIGER through distinctive eyewear designs. These collections effortlessly capture the desire of consumers who want to distinguish themselves through the iconic frames, seamlessly blending red, white and blue classic and modern elements."

About Safilo Group

Established in 1934 in Italy's Veneto region, Safilo Group is one of the eyewear industry's key players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles and helmets. The Group designs and manufactures its collections by blending stylistic, technical and industrial innovation with quality and skillful craftsmanship. With an extensive global presence, Safilo's business model enables it to monitor its entire production and distribution chain. From research and development in five prestigious design studios, located in Padua, Milan, New York, Hong Kong and Portland, to its company-owned production facilities and network of qualified manufacturing partners, Safilo Group ensures that every product offers the perfect fit and meets the highest quality standards. Reaching approximately 100,000 selected points of sale worldwide with an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 50 partners in 70 countries, Safilo's well-established traditional wholesale distribution model, which encompasses eyecare retailers, chains, department stores, specialized retailers, boutiques, duty free shops and sporting goods stores, is complemented by Direct-to-Consumer and Internet pure player sales platforms, in line with the Group's development strategies.

Safilo Group's portfolio encompasses home brands: Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Blenders, Privé Revaux and Seventh Street. Licensed brands include: Banana Republic, BOSS, Carolina Herrera, Chiara Ferragni, Dsquared2, Etro (starting from 2024), Eyewear by David Beckham, Fossil, havaianas, HUGO, Isabel Marant, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, Kate Spade New York, Levi's, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Missoni, M Missoni, Moschino, Pierre Cardin, PORTS, rag&bone, Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy Jeans and Under Armour.

The parent company, Safilo Group S.p.A., is listed on the Euronext Milan organized and managed by Borsa Italiana (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI). In 2022, Safilo Group recorded net revenues for Euro 1,076.7 million.

