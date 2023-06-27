Batteries Plus Reaches Remarkable Milestone with Highest Record Sales Month in Company History

World's Leading Specialty Battery Franchise Smashes 15 Company Records Only 6 Months into 2023

HARTLAND, Wis., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus , the world's leading specialty battery franchise, met an extraordinary milestone last month after reporting it shattered its total sales record for a single month, breaking a previous best from March of 2021. Surpassing even its own expectations, Batteries Plus reports that 15 company sales records were broken last month, including a new record for year-to-date sales which overtook a previous high from May 2022 by over $1 million dollars.

(PRNewsfoto/Batteries Plus) (PRNewswire)

Last month, the company also saw record commercial sales which broke a record that had just been set in March of this year. In addition, 26 existing franchise owners broke their personal sales records, showcasing the immense power of the brand's collaborative environment. This growth is fueled by the company investing in training, resources and programs aimed at supporting commercial sales growth for its owners.

"This company milestone is truly something to celebrate because it was the definition of a team effort," said Jon Sica, Chief Business Officer of Batteries Plus. "As a franchisor - everything starts and ends with supporting our franchisees - from our savvy marketing plan hitting at just the right time. to world-class inventory supply and training for our owners, we exceeded our previous records in almost every category. This is just another example of how Batteries Plus has become the trusted brand for consumers' power needs."

In just the first five months of 2023, the company satisfied nearly 4 million customers' power needs, replacing batteries in over tens of thousands of watches and key fobs on an average of eight customers per store per day, which are all new records. The year-to-date sales records were also broken in the auto, small electronic, golf cart, marine, computer, key fob, and lawn and garden tool categories. Golf cart battery and marine battery sales saw increases of 18.2% and 14.3%, respectively, both breaking records that were also set last May.

"We continue to outpace the industry and our own standards time and time again, with this year being the new best," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Franchising Officer for Batteries Plus. "Each milestone achieved is a collaborative effort. Our revolutionary Commercial Coach support system puts all of our franchisees, new and old, into positions to succeed. From there, our franchisees establish their own connections and foster trust in the communities they serve. This is a trend we'll be happy to continue with more franchisees and more community partnerships on the horizon."

The company is setting its sights on breaking even more records in the rest of 2023 with plans to increase in franchise store openings, franchise owners, new business partnerships, and more heading into the back half of the year. Last year, Batteries Plus was ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 list, coming in at #130. Plus, for the 30th year in a row, the brand ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, climbing 53 spots over last year's rank and even becoming one of only 49 franchise brands to be inducted into Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 Hall of Fame. To learn more about Batteries Plus, including information on the franchise opportunity or tour a store virtually, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com .

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Danny Stewart, Fishman Public Relations, dstewart@fishmanpr.com or 847-945-1300 ext. 266

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Batteries Plus