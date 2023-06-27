Kuber Mortgage Investment Corporation ("Kuber") Announces That It Has Surpassed $150 Million In Assets Under Management.

TORONTO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Kuber, one of Canada's fastest growing alternative mortgage lenders, is quickly moving towards the forefront of the industry. The growth in Kuber's business over the past years, supports the company's capacity to deliver the best value proposition for its customers while underscoring Kuber's core value in lending on high quality mortgages. Kuber's commitment to growth, while simultaneously maintaining stringent lending and ESG practices, has allowed for consistent and remarkable returns for its investors.

Kuber Logo (CNW Group/Kuber Mortgage Investment Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"We are very proud to have surpassed this incredible milestone in such a short period," said Sutha Kunam, Kuber's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are consistently outperforming expectations and goals and growing at a very impressive rate to become one of Canada's leading alternative mortgage providers. This is truly a testament to our hard work, dedication, and strong foundation. Our performance highlights the phenomenal support we continue to receive from our clients, partners, advisors, mortgage brokers, and investors. We also recognize the contributions of our exceptional and diverse management team which is the catalyst for our expansion to date and has put us on a trajectory for further accelerated growth. As a result, we are well positioned to capitalize on forthcoming opportunities as a sustainable market leader and innovator."

About Kuber Mortgage Investment Corporation

Kuber, founded in 2016, is a non-bank lender that provides highly personalized short-term mortgage loans to credit-worthy borrowers whose financial needs cannot be met by the conventional lending restrictions of banking institutions. Kuber offers investors who wish to take part in mortgage investments, but who may lack the expertise, time, energy, or investment capital required to invest, a unique opportunity to invest in a diversified pool of sustainable mortgages, concentrated mainly in the Greater Toronto Area.

Additional information on the Company is available at www.kubermic.com

Forward Looking Statements

Although forward looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kuber Mortgage Investment Corporation