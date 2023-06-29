The second release from George Dickel and Social Hour celebrates summer's signature serves

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For their first collaboration, George Dickel and Social Hour brought fans the quintessential autumnal cocktail – the Harvest Whiskey Sour. Just in time for the summer, the brands are teaming up once again to launch another seasonally-inspired release in the form of a slow-sipping bourbon cocktail – Social Hour Bourbon Smash made with Dickel Bourbon.

George Dickel And Social Hour Reunite To Launch The Drink Of The Summer: Social Hour Bourbon Smash Made With Dickel Bourbon (PRNewswire)

The new Bourbon Smash made with Dickel Bourbon is a mint julep meets a whisky sour. Boasting notes of tart meyer lemon and muddled mint, the cocktail can be enjoyed with friends and is best served over ice in a glass garnished with a mint sprig, lemon wheel, peach slice or strawberries.

With this release, fans of craft cocktails don't have to sacrifice quality for convenience to enjoy a seasonal cocktail on the same level, as this offering exemplifies the high standard and approachability both brands are known for. At the center of the drink is George Dickel's award-winning Dickel Bourbon that's been aged 8 years and helps make Bourbon Smash a delicious cocktail with the same quality you'd expect from a cocktail bar.

"We couldn't have asked for a better first step into the canned cocktail space than through our partnership with Social Hour. Our first release was a fall-flavored spin on the Whiskey Sour, and with the Bourbon Smash, we're putting a new, summer twist on the classic cocktail," said Nicole Austin, General Manager and Distiller at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. "I couldn't be more excited for whisky fans to enjoy the refreshing taste of the Bourbon Smash. To make that perfect summer cocktail, you need an approachable and balanced bourbon that's able to work well in a cocktail – and that's Dickel Bourbon."

"With our first collaboration being so well received, it only made sense for our next craft cocktail to continue to lean into seasonality," said Tom Macy, Co-Founder and CEO at Social Hour Cocktails. "The Bourbon Smash is hands down my favorite whiskey-based warm weather cocktail. Now you can enjoy one by simply pouring over and adding a fresh garnish like a mint sprig or peach slice."

Starting today, the Bourbon Smash will be available for purchase at retail locations in the New York City area. Consumers outside of New York can purchase the offering online on the Social Hour website. This limited time offering has a suggested retail price of $28 for a 4-pack. At 250 mL, the Bourbon Smash includes three servings per can.

No matter how you choose to celebrate the start to the summer season or enjoy the new Bourbon Smash, please remember to drink responsibly.

About Social Hour

Social Hour is a line of craft canned cocktails created by two of the world's most respected bartenders, industry legend Julie Reiner and bartending veteran, Tom Macy. Featuring five expressions including classics - Gin & Tonic, Whiskey Mule - and original creations - Pacific Spritz, Yuzu Sunset Fizz – Social Hour is designed to honor the ritual of gathering together with friends, over world-class drinks. For more information visit www.socialhourcocktails.com and follow on social media @socialhourcocktails.

About George Dickel

Since 1870, the fine folks at Cascade Hollow have honored George Dickel's dream of crafting the smoothest Tennessee whisky around. Today, 150 years later, we're still making award-winning whisky at our historic distillery in Tullahoma, TN. Tucked away in the Tennessee hills and surrounded by 600 protected acres of forest and crystal-fresh springs, Cascade Hollow has always been our home. Led by General Manager and Distiller Nicole Austin, the team at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. continue the tradition of producing smooth sippin' whisky through high standards of authenticity and craftsmanship. A proud member of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, we invite you to visit our home and learn more about how we make George Dickel Tennessee Whisky. For more information, go to www.GeorgeDickel.com or check out @georgedickel on Facebook or Instagram. Your friends at Cascade Hollow remind you to always drink responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource,www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Media Contacts

Allison Fleischer

DIAGEO

Allison.fleischer@diageo.com

Taylor Strategy

georgedickel@taylorstrategy.com

