HiBid Breaks 2023 Record for Lots Sold in a Week, with Luxury Jewelry, Vintage Gas Station Signs Featured in Upcoming Auctions

OCALA, Fla., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid reports a record number of lots sold in a single week so far this year. The record 732,144 lots spread across 1,714 auctions held from June 19th through the 25th. The total sold exceeded $43.2 million in gross merchandise value and $78.1 million in total hammer value.
Auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com feature designer jewelry, antique furniture, vintage coin-op machines, pedal cars, petrol pumps, and enamel signs. Noteworthy lots for sale include an original Blue Shell enamel sign, a MacRobertson's Freddo Frog, Tiffany and Co. bracelets, and a collection of oak furniture.
HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.
June 19-25, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Merchandise Value: $45.5+ million
Total Hammer Value: $89.6+ million
Lots Sold Online: 732,144
Timed Auctions: 1,590
Live Auctions: 124
Bids Placed: 3.9+ million
Bidding Sessions: 4.5+ million
Current Auctions
The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.
Magnificent Jewels and Luxury Auction
Auction Type: Live
Dates: June 5-July 15
Seller: Vandenbrook Galleries, LLC
View Auction Catalog
Antique Furniture and Collectibles Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: June 10-July 3
Seller: 2S Auctioneers Ltd.
View Auction Catalog
The Mark Ward Private Collection
Auction Type: Live
Dates: July 1-2
Seller: Burns and Co Auctions
View Auction Catalog
About HiBid and Auction Flex 360
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
