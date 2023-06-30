WiMi Hologram Cloud Developed A Multichannel Virtual Reality Interaction System

BEIJING, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced the development of a multichannel virtual reality interaction system. A multichannel interaction system is a collaborative approach combining two or more input channels (e.g., voice, video, haptics, and gestures) in one system, fully using different human sensory channels to make the interaction more natural and effective. In a multichannel interaction system, users can use natural interaction methods such as voice, gestures, eyes, expressions, lip movements, etc., to work collaboratively with the computer system. Both humans and computers are active participants in the exchange of information. There are various ways of serial/parallel and complementary/independent between input channels. Human-computer interaction converges to the form of human-human interaction, which substantially improves the naturalness and efficiency of interaction, and this will be the mainstream form of virtual reality human-computer interaction in the future.

The use of multichannel interaction in virtual reality has apparent advantages. It reduces coupling and the cognitive load on the user, significantly improves the recognition rate of inputs, and provides the user with flexible input methods to enhance interaction efficiency.

The system enables users to interact simultaneously using different channels based on voice, posture, or haptic input. In addition, things like facial expression recognition or lip reading are also used for multichannel input. Multichannel interfaces can combine the advantages of individual channels or switch channels depending on the context of the environment. Since multichannel technology fuses input streams from multiple channels, using multichannel interaction technology in virtual reality can significantly improve system control performance. And there are two main ways of multichannel fusion, feature fusion, and semantic fusion. Feature fusion is based on the original input data fused at the signal level, and this approach is applicable when the connected channels are tightly coupled. Semantic fusion is the process of mapping input data into semantic interpretations, acquiring the input information stream from the input channels, and constructing a unified data representation through preliminary pre-processing.

Human-computer interaction is the interactive relationship between the system and the user, which uses the language of dialogue between humans and computers to complete the information exchange process between humans and computers in some interactive way. In HCI, the natural interaction behavior of humans and the state change of physical space are multichannel patterns.

Deep learning will make the established system more intelligent for HCI in VR scenes, whether speech recognition, emotion recognition, or human-computer dialogue. WiMi's interaction system can enhance the ability of computer models to recognize, classify and analyze confusing behaviors. It leads the HCI mode in VR to develop gradually towards intelligence, humanization, and scenario and builds a harmonious and natural virtual reality human-computer environment.

