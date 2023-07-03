Adare Pharma Solutions announces divestiture of postbiotics pioneer Adare Biome to dsm-firmenich

PHILADELPHIA, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adare Pharma Solutions, a global technology-driven CDMO focused on oral dosage forms, today announced the completion of its divestiture of its Adare Biome business unit, a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of postbiotics, to dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty. The transaction represents an enterprise value of €275 million, an estimated 2023 EV/EBITDA multiple of 18x.

Tom Sellig, CEO of Adare Pharma Solutions, commented: "dsm-firmenich is the ideal company to take Adare Biome to the next level and realize the growth potential of postbiotics. They have the infrastructure, together with strong commercialization and science capabilities, to scale the significant scientific research that we've achieved over the years. This divestiture will provide Adare Pharma Solutions with additional resources for our core CDMO business and allow us to further grow our position as a world-class outsourcing partner to the pharmaceutical industry."

dsm-firmenich intends to extend the availability of Lactéol®, Adare Biome's over-the-counter postbiotic supplement for relieving gut upsets, through its B2C unit, i-Health. Further development of postbiotic B2B ingredients will include opportunities in dietary supplements, early-life nutrition, medical nutrition, and nutritional improvement for the under-nourished. The acquisition of Adare Biome will also position dsm-firmenich as a leader in the growing microbiome management market for pets, and expand its animal health range, where the stability of postbiotics means they can be incorporated into premix feed solutions.

Philip Eykerman, dsm-firmenich's President Health, Nutrition & Care, said: "Adare Biome, as a global leader in the research and manufacturing of postbiotics with over a century of pioneering science in its heritage, is a perfect fit for dsm-firmenich that will complement three of our four Business Units. The Adare Biome teams bring great knowledge in this area which will greatly help in driving our 'Health from the Gut' strategy and enable us to accelerate the creation of next-generation biotics to support the health of people and animals. We are excited to welcome the Adare Biome people to the dsm-firmenich family and about the new opportunities this move will unlock. dsm-firmenich's strong global presence and reach in local markets will enable us to deliver Adare Biome products to customers in a faster, more efficient way to bring the proven benefits of postbiotics to a wider range of people around the world."

About Adare Pharma Solutions

Adare Pharma Solutions is a global, technology-driven CDMO providing product development through commercial manufacturing expertise, with a focus on oral dosage forms for the pharmaceutical industry. Adare's specialized technology platforms provide taste masking, controlled release, solubility enhancement, and patient-centric dosing solutions. With a proven history in drug delivery, Adare has developed and manufactured more than 65 products sold by customers in more than 100 countries globally. More information can be found at www.adarepharmasolutions.com.

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life™ every day, everywhere, for billions of people.

