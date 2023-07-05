Asian Emo Rock artist, Marz23, unveils North America tour, bringing his "Not So Far Away" World Tour 2023 to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, and New York

TAIPEI, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marz23, signed to Warner Music Taiwan, is one of the top voices of the Emo/Pop-Punk revitalization in Asia. He is bringing his "Not So Far Away" World Tour 2023 to North America for the first time in August hitting San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, and New York. Marz23 recently wrapped up successful shows in Singapore and Hong Kong, and will be thrilling his "23 Gang" in Taipei and Kaohsiung before kickstarting his North America Tour with special guest Smrtdeath. "23 Gang" is an affectionate term coined by Marz23 that refers to his dedicated fan community around the world.

Marz23, from Taipei, Taiwan, is one of the top voices of the Emo/Pop-Punk revitalization in Asia. (Photo Credit: Warner Music Taiwan) (PRNewswire)

Since his debut in 2017, Marz23 has been a massive hit in the music community with his distinctive "Emo" sensibilities which has garnered widespread attention and sparked passionate discussions among music enthusiasts. As a spiritual leader for the younger generation, Marz23 has lent his voice to their struggles, pain, and advocacy against injustice. Instant classics like "Fail With You," "Not a Rapper," and "Lonely Boy" have cemented Marz23's position as a favorite among Gen Z listeners. He also achieved a remarkable milestone, garnering over 10 million views for three of his music videos on YouTube. Marz23's high-energy and soulful stage performances have left a strong impression on all those who have witnessed his electrifying shows.

In 2020, he unveiled his highly anticipated debut studio album, "23," followed by his second album, "Not So Far Away," earlier this year for which the tour is named after. Marz23 has also collaborated with several international creators and artists, including Japanese rock legend Jesse McFaddin on the single "Break Me Down", Grammy-nominated Canadian artist Jutes on the single "Waste My Time", and Canadian punk and emo artist Smrtdeath on the single "Overrated" last year. Notably, Marz23 is also the lead vocalist of the rock band TRASH, who earned a nomination for Best Band at the prestigious "Golden Melody Awards," the most influential accolade in the Mando-pop music scene. His dual creative identity allows him to unleash an intoxicating blend of Emo Rap and Emo Rock, characterized by a rebellious spirit and empathetic approach. Fearlessly forging his unique musical path, Marz23 infuses Taiwanese mainstream pop music with fresh elements and diverse styles.

Smrtdeath has also been announced as the special guest for all four shows in the North American tour. The Canadian artist is one of the representative figures in Emo Rap, and his works have been acclaimed as one of the best in recent years within the Emo Rap genre. With a shared affinity for the music and a previous collaboration on Marz23' single "Overrated", fans can look forward to a sizzling onstage partnership between Marz23 and Smrtdeath.

Marz23 is harnessing the remarkable energy and reception he received in Singapore and Hong Kong to supercharge his upcoming concerts in Taipei and Kaohsiung. "I've brought everyone's blessing with me to tour internationally, and now returning to perform in Taiwan is an emotional moment. I can't wait to meet my "23 Gang" in Taiwan, and those I have not met in my upcoming North American tour". Marz23 also revealed that he has received numerous messages from fans eagerly anticipating the North American concerts, further fueling his excitement to meet the international "23 Gang."

Marz23 |Not So Far Away| World Tour 2023 in North America

Concert Dates

Aug 13 (Sun) San Francisco

Aug 14 (Mon) Los Angeles

Aug 16 (Wed) Toronto

Aug 17 (Thu) New York

Tickets & Venues Information

Tickets are now available at: https://Marz23.lnk.to/NSFANA_tix

About Marz23

Marz23 is one of the top leading voices of the Emo/Pop Punk revitalization in Asia, rising from Taipei, Taiwan. His music is an electric mix of Rock/Rap/Pop-Punk/Emo and Screamo, showing his talent and versatility as a songwriter and his powerful and unique voice. He has collaborated with many talented artists such as Smrtdeath(Canada), Jutes(Canada), Jesse McFadden(Japan), and various local talents. Check out for more Information and Photos of Marz23!

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Warner Music Taiwan