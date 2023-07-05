TORONTO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In celebration of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR's two-night residency at Toronto's Rogers Centre – Holt Renfrew, Canada's top fashion and lifestyle retailer, will welcome the 'RENAISSANCE FLAGSHIP' to Toronto's iconic Bloor Street. Overlapping with the launch of the North American leg of the acclaimed RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR from global superstar, Beyoncé, the RENAISSANCE FLAGSHIP experience in Toronto will transform the third floor of Holt Renfrew's 50 Bloor Street West store from July 5 to July 11, 2023.

BEYONCÉ ON STAGE IN WARSAW, POLAND AT THE CLOSE OF THE EUROPEAN LEG OF THE RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (CNW Group/Holt, Renfrew & Co., Limited) (PRNewswire)

HOLT RENFREW PARTNERS WITH RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR TO LAUNCH THE RENAISSANCE FLAGSHIP - TORONTO

First conceived in London, the RENAISSANCE FLAGSHIP is an immersive installation produced by Parkwood Entertainment that celebrates the fashion of the RENAISSANCE album, era and tour. The mesmeric installation lands in Canada, as Holt Renfrew becomes a fashion and lifestyle retail partner for the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR Collection. A chromed formation houses a 21-piece memorabilia edit, featuring never-before-seen apparel and accessories, sold for the first time in North America (priced from $25 to $325 CAD).

Available only at the Flagship and exclusive to Holt Renfrew, is the WE SHUT THIS CITY DOWN tee, an homage to the Grammy™ Award-winning artist's forthcoming Toronto takeover, timed with the flagship. Other pieces new to the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR collection include a white ON AIR tee with artwork inspired by a segment from the tour, GREEN SCREEN HORSE long-sleeved tee, the SUMMER RENAISSANCE HOODIE with oversized "B" detailing, and a silver RENAISSANCE COWBOY hat that imbues the collection with wit. At the centre of this edit is the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR Art Book, an 80-page self-published work with exclusive imagery.

The RENAISSANCE FLAGSHIP - Toronto also includes an exhibition of RENAISSANCE COUTURE by Beyoncé x Balmain. For the first time in North America, a selection of couture looks from the historic collection, co-designed by Beyoncé and Olivier Rousteing, will be on display in the flagship. Inspired by tracks from the act i: RENAISSANCE album, the exhibition, within Holt Renfrew, will be the first time these exceptional pieces have been seen publicly in North America. The collaboration, unveiled in March by French Vogue, marks the first time a Black woman has overseen the couture offering from a historic Parisian house.

Accompanying the exhibition is a four-piece, limited-edition product extension titled RENAISSANCE Beyoncé with Balmain. The range draws inspiration from the couture pieces that are on display at Holt Renfrew and includes two oversized tees, a dropped-shoulder hoodie and giant tote emblazoned with the collection's moniker. These pieces will debut as first to North America exclusive at Holt Renfrew and will be available only for the duration of the Flagship (priced from $200 - $600 CAD).

Sebastian Picardo, President & CEO, Holt Renfrew commented, "We, at Holt Renfrew are thrilled and honoured to be the home to the RENAISSANCE FLAGSHIP in Toronto. At Holts, we stand behind empowering self-expression and igniting positive change and we truly believe that the RENAISSANCE FLAGSHIP is an incomparable Illustration of this spirit. We can't wait to welcome all to this unforgettable experience in partnership with one of the greatest icons in entertainment."

ABOUT PARKWOOD ENTERTAINMENT Parkwood Entertainment is a film and production company, record label and management firm founded by entertainer and entrepreneur, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter in 2010. With offices in Los Angeles and New York City, the company houses departments in music, film, video, live performances and concert production, management, business development, marketing, technology, creative, philanthropy, and publicity. Under its original name, Parkwood Pictures, the company released the film Cadillac Records (2008), in which Beyoncé starred and co-produced. The company has also released the films Obsessed (2009), with Beyoncé as star and executive producer, the winner of the Peabody Award for Entertainment, Lemonade (2017), the Emmy®-nominated Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (2019), which documents Beyoncé's history-making performance at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in 2018, and the Emmy®-winning Black Is King (2020). Parkwood Entertainment produced The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour (2013-2014), The Formation World Tour (2016), and the aforementioned "Homecoming" performances at Coachella (2018) and co-produced the ON THE RUN Tour (2014) and ON THE RUN II (2018).

ABOUT HOLT RENFREW Holt Renfrew is considered Canada's top fashion and lifestyle retailer. Founded in Quebec City in 1837, Holt Renfrew is renowned for unparalleled retail experiences and is Canada's hub for the world's best fashion and beauty brands. Recognized as a leader in personal service and experiences, the company's mission is to empower self-expression and ignite positive change along with overarching commitments to sustainability and diversity and inclusion. With seven stores across Canada, including four in the Greater Toronto Area, plus Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver, customers can also experience Holt Renfrew's offerings via holtrenfrew.com. Holt Renfrew was acquired by the Weston family in 1986 and continues to be privately and Canadian-owned. Visit us at www.holtrenfrew.com.

RENAISSANCE FLAGSHIP AT HOLT RENFREW (CNW Group/Holt, Renfrew & Co., Limited) (PRNewswire)

RENAISSANCE FLAGSHIP TORONTO AT HOLT RENFREW BEYONCÉ WITH BALMAIN (CNW Group/Holt, Renfrew & Co., Limited) (PRNewswire)

RENAISSANCE FLAGSHIP TORONTO AT HOLT RENFREW RENAISSANCE COUTURE BY BEYONCÉ X BALMAIN (CNW Group/Holt, Renfrew & Co., Limited) (PRNewswire)

RENAISSANCE FLAGSHIP TORONTO AT HOLT RENFREW RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR COLLECTION (CNW Group/Holt, Renfrew & Co., Limited) (PRNewswire)

RENAISSANCE FLAGSHIP TORONTO AT HOLT RENFREW RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR COLLECTION (CNW Group/Holt, Renfrew & Co., Limited) (PRNewswire)

BEYONCÉ ON STAGE IN WARSAW, POLAND AT THE CLOSE OF THE EUROPEAN LEG OF THE RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (CNW Group/Holt, Renfrew & Co., Limited) (PRNewswire)

BEYONCÉ ON STAGE IN WARSAW, POLAND AT THE CLOSE OF THE EUROPEAN LEG OF THE RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (CNW Group/Holt, Renfrew & Co., Limited) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Holt, Renfrew & Co., Limited