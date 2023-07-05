NIKOLA SECURES $41.9 MILLION GRANT, ACCELERATING ZERO-EMISSIONS INFRASTRUCTURE FOR HEAVY-DUTY HYDROGEN FUEL CELL ELECTRIC TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA

California Transportation Commission award to fund six heavy-duty hydrogen refueling stations

PHOENIX, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation, and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, announced that the California Transportation Commission (CTC) has awarded Nikola and sponsor California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), a $41.9 million grant under the Trade Corridor Enhancement Program (TCEP) to build six heavy-duty hydrogen refueling stations across Southern Calif.

Caltrans sponsored the application and will work in partnership with Nikola to deploy the tranche of six hydrogen refueling stations. This project furthers Caltrans' zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) strategy to incentivize and support the development and adoption of ZEV freight technology across the state and supports the California Statewide Truck Parking Study through the provision of a safe place for truck drivers to park.

These six strategically located hydrogen refueling stations will be located along Calif. freight corridors within the South Coast Air Quality Management District, San Diego County Air Pollution Control District, and Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District, and are expected to have a significant impact on the region and the environment, enabling improved community health and avoiding carbon emissions. Each hydrogen refueling station will be designed to support and scale up over time with the growth of heavy-duty hydrogen refueling needs while attempting to maximize truck parking at each site. Other planned outcomes may include:

Improved community health: The deployment of these stations is expected to result in air quality improvements. Additionally, it is anticipated that local noise pollution will be reduced.

Increased refueling capability: Each hydrogen refueling station is intended to facilitate refueling for approximately 80 to 100 trucks per station per day.

Future-ready infrastructure: Nikola's zero-emissions infrastructure is expected to be established in advance of the anticipated surge in adoption of Nikola's hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles , demonstrating the Company's commitment to sustainable transportation solutions.

"Nikola is thrilled to receive this grant from the CTC," said Carey Mendes, President, Nikola Energy. "This award, in collaboration with Caltrans, will allow us to accelerate the deployment of zero-emissions hydrogen refueling infrastructure, which is vital for the successful launch our hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks in July."

This grant further places a strong emphasis on open access stations, and Nikola's hydrogen refueling stations will align with this approach, ultimately advancing the adoption of all hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles to support a more sustainable future for Calif. and the greater U.S.

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

