Synchrony Health Services Continues Leadership Expansion and Hires Senior Vice President of Sales

The Skilled Nursing and Senior Living ancillary provider looks ahead to continued growth in its second year of providing rehabilitative, laboratory and pharmacy services with Top-Tier Leadership

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Health Services is celebrating the appointment of Whitney Mardis, MBA, as their new Senior Vice President of Sales. Mardis will be aiding all partnered locations in 23 states for rehab, pharmacy and laboratory needs for the Skilled Nursing and Senior Housing ancillary provider.

Whitney Mardis - Senior Vice President of Sales at Synchrony Health Services (PRNewswire)

Synchrony Health Services is celebrating the appointment of Whitney Mardis , MBA, as their new Senior Vice President of Sales.

With more than 20 years of healthcare, operations, and sales leadership experience, the Indiana University Kelley School of Business Master of Business Administration (MBA) graduate brings a wealth of expertise to the role and will play a vital part in driving the company's sales growth and customer retention strategies.

Whitney has a distinguished career dedicated to ensuring patients have access to the services they need throughout their health journey. She has held various sales leadership and clinical positions within the biopharma industry, including esteemed roles at US WorldMeds, Biogen, Abbvie and Luitpold Pharmaceuticals. Most recently, she served as the Vice President of Patient Services at PharmaCord, where she successfully advanced from Director of Client Services to Senior Director of Patient Services and ultimately, Vice President of Patient Services over a period of nearly six years.

"We are thrilled to welcome Whitney as our new Senior Vice President of Sales. Her extensive experience and track record of success in the healthcare industry make her the perfect fit for this role. Whitney's ability to unify teams and create a culture of winning will be invaluable as we continue to grow and serve our customers," said Randy Bufford, President and CEO of Synchrony Health Services.

"Whitney brings a unique combination of healthcare expertise, sales leadership, and clinical knowledge to Synchrony Health Services. Her exceptional track record in developing innovative solutions and driving results will undoubtedly strengthen our sales team and help us achieve our growth objectives. We are excited to have her on board and look forward to the positive impact she will make," said Liz Barlow, Vice President of Marketing at Synchrony Health Services.

As Senior Vice President of Sales, Mardis will work closely with Synchrony Health Services' high-impact sales team to establish and execute growth strategies that drive profitable sales growth and customer retention.

In addition to her sales qualifications, her educational background includes a Dietetic Internship at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center and graduating cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Dietetics from the University of Kentucky.

Mardis is also a proud veteran, having served in the United States Navy as an Officer and Registered Dietitian, where she received several commendation and service medals. Her diverse background and exceptional leadership qualities will contribute to the continued success of Synchrony Health Services.

Synchrony Health Services is a nationally recognized healthcare solutions partner best known for excellence in clinical outcomes through therapy, wellness, pharmacy and lab diagnostics services in the Senior Living care continuum with over 600 partners. Synchrony Health Services includes Synchrony Pharmacy, Synchrony Rehabilitation, SynchronyRx@HOME and Synchrony Lab under its umbrella. Synchrony Health Services was created during 2021 to capture clinical excellence obtained through collaboration and coordination. www.synchronyhs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Synchrony Health Services