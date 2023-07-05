What If Media Group Named a Top 10 Campaign Management Solution Provider by MarTech Outlook

FORT LEE, N.J., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What If Media Group (WIMG), a leading performance marketing firm known for its groundbreaking data science technology, ARIA, and client-centric strategies, today announced its recognition as one of the top 10 campaign management solution providers in the latest issue of MarTech Outlook , a prominent innovation and technology magazine covering the marketing technology industry.

MarTech Outlook's comprehensive evaluation process identified WIMG as an industry trailblazer, acknowledging the company's commitment to driving exceptional marketing outcomes through innovative and data-driven approaches. This recognition is a significant milestone for What If Media Group, validating the company's commitment to excellence and cementing their position as a thought leader in campaign management.

"We are immensely honored to be recognized by MarTech Outlook as one of the top campaign management solution providers," said Josh Gillon, co-founder and chief executive officer of What If Media Group. "This distinction is a reflection of the collective efforts of our team and a testament to our unwavering dedication to delivering cutting-edge marketing solutions that enable our clients to thrive in an increasingly competitive digital landscape."

As a pioneer in the industry, What If Media Group remains at the forefront of performance marketing by continually innovating and adopting emerging technologies. The company's team of skilled professionals stays ahead of the curve, utilizing their expertise to craft data-driven strategies that drive engagement, enhance brand visibility, and fuel business growth.

"Our proprietary data science technology, ARIA, is the driving force behind our success as a campaign management solution provider," said Seth Gottlieb, co-founder and president of What If Media Group. "ARIA's advanced machine learning algorithms and predictive analytics empower our clients to optimize their campaigns, reach new audiences and maximize ROI. We are grateful to MarTech Outlook for this prestigious recognition and look forward to continuing to innovate and deliver exceptional results for our clients."

To view the full list of awardees, visit: https://campaign-management.martechoutlook.com/vendors/top-campaign-management-solutions-companies.html

About What If Media Group:

What If Media Group (WIMG) is a cutting-edge performance marketing firm that empowers businesses to achieve remarkable growth through innovative data science technology and client-centric strategies. With its proprietary platform, ARIA, WIMG leverages advanced machine learning algorithms and predictive analytics to optimize campaign performance and drive measurable results for clients across various industries. With a commitment to excellence and a relentless focus on client success, What If Media Group is revolutionizing the world of digital marketing. For more information, please visit: https://whatifmediagroup.com/

