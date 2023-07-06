SNT Biotech Recognized as One of Chicago's Fastest Growing Companies

Crain's and Women Presidents Organization name the minority- and woman-owned health care supply company to their 2023 lists

NAPERVILLE, Ill., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SNT Biotech , a trusted Illinois-based distributor of cutting-edge medical and laboratory supplies, is receiving increasing recognition in the business community for its growing footprint in the health care industry.

Shital Daftari, CEO of SNT Biotech, and Ninad Daftari, President of SNT Biotech, at the Crain's Fast 50 Award Ceremony (PRNewswire)

The company was recently named No. 21 on the Fast 50 2023 by Crain's Chicago Business , which noted in its announcement that the business has "catapulted" in the last few years. It was also recently included in the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Led/Owned Companies by Women Presidents Organization for the third consecutive year.

Launched in 2020 by Shital Daftari, SNT Biotech is a national supplier with a community focus. The company works with hospitals and laboratories across the United States as a reliable one-stop-shop to meet their needs for high-quality, certified lab and medical supplies, test kits and personal protective equipment. SNT Biotech now offers more than 100,000 products from more than 500 well-known medical supply brands.

"This latest recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our amazing team and to our customers who've made our continued growth possible," Daftari, SNT Biotech's CEO, said. "As a certified minority- and woman-owned business, we are making a place for ourselves in the medical supplies industry by providing consistent value to our customers, and we are honored to be a part of these prestigious groups."

Daftari was named an Ernst & Young LLP Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Midwest Award finalist and was named Woman Business Owner of the Year in 2022 by the National Association of Women Business Owners' Chicago chapter . SNT Biotech also received the Silver Stevie Award for Fastest Growing Company of the Year in 2022 and won the Fast 50 Asian American Business Award by USPAACC last year. The company was also ranked at No. 264 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list.

About SNT Biotech:

SNT Biotech is a leading supplier and distributor of a wide range of high-quality lab and medical supplies. With fast shipping, competitive prices and a one-stop-shop approach, SNT Biotech provides reliable solutions for hospitals and laboratories nationwide. For more information, visit sntbiotech.com .

