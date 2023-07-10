BANDAI NAMCO TOYS & COLLECTIBLES AMERICA IS HEADED TO SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON 2023

An Incredible Spectacle Featuring an Immersive Fan Experience, Filled with Franchise Showcases, Exclusive Collectibles, Photo Ops, and Free Swag Awaits Fans in San Diego, CA! Attendees Will Also Have the Opportunity to Watch a Special World Premiere Screening of Sand Land!

IRVINE, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America ("BNTCA") is set to make a big splash this July when it presents a series of incredible booths and activations at San Diego Comic-Con. At this year's convention, BNTCA will offer an immersive experience that features a collection of its top licensed properties including Dragon Ball and Gundam. Crank that hype meter to 11 with special exhibits, displays, statues and life-sized photo ops, free swag, and event exclusives. BNTCA's showcase will include popular product brands such as TAMASHII NATIONS, Bandai Hobby and Tamagotchi. In addition, the Marina Terrace at the Marriott Marquis San Diego will house an expansive outdoor Dragon Ball Experience. Attendees are invited to visit any and all of BNTCA's booths and activations daily during regular show hours throughout San Diego Comic-Con.

Dragon Ball presents the ultimate experience for fans to enjoy at San Diego Comic-Con!

Dragon Ball Special Booth | Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina Terrace

(Open to the Public; No Badge Required)

Enter the Dragon Ball universe at this interactive outdoor experience featuring fan-favorite Bandai Namco brands including Tamashii Nations, Bandai Hobby, Bandai Shokugan, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Banpresto, Ichibansho, GASHAPON and more.

Special Photo Ops

Gorgeous Product Displays and Dioramas

Numerous Interactive Games

For more information including product images and renderings, visit the official Dragon Ball website at https://en.dragon-ball-official.com/special/sdcc2023/

Shueisha, Toho, Bandai Filmworks and BNTCA Present the World Premiere Screening of Sand Land

Screening and Panel - From the creator of Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama, comes his latest animated movie, "Sand Land", debuting its world premiere screening at San Diego Comic-Con! Shueisha (Publisher from Japan), Bandai Namco Filmworks (Animation company from Japan) and Toho (Film company from Japan) will also welcome Toshihisa Yokoshima (Director of Sand Land) to discuss behind-the-scenes footage. Room 6BCF @ 8:15pm-11:00pm

SAND LAND | Booth #3729

Attendees can immerse themselves in the exciting one of a kind experience in the world of Sand Land!

Photo Op – Beelzebub and Tank

Interactive Video Game Demo

Product Displays

BANDAI SPIRITS | TAMASHII NATIONS Booth #3329

From Tamashii Nations SUPER SAIYAN SON GOKU & SUPER SAIYAN 2 SON GOHAN – Exclusive Edition RADITZ & SON GOHAN -KID- -Exclusive Edition MAJIN VEGETA -Exclusive Edition [EXTRA BATTLE] SUPER SAIYAN -Exclusive Edition



Tamagotchi | Booth #3345

The Tamagotchi booth is back in 2023 with an all-new design that celebrates the Tamagotchi World Tour! The booth will offer a chance to purchase an exciting line-up of event-exclusive items, new products for sale, and lanyards to purchase! Plus, get a free exclusive Tamagotchi World Tour bag with eligible purchases (while supplies last).

Event Exclusives: Choose between three different event exclusives to commemorate your time at SDCC 2023! Our beloved Original Tamagotchi, the original virtual reality pet launched in 1997, is available in two exclusive space-themed shells.

Booth Experience: The booth will offer fans the opportunity to step inside the Tamagotchi universe and take their photos in the Tamagotchi photobooth. Fans are encouraged to submit their photo on their social platforms for a chance to win Tamagotchi prizes!

