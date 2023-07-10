Emeren Group Joins the United Nations Global Compact

STAMFORD, Conn., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, is pleased to announce its membership in the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world. The Global Compact serves as a voluntary leadership platform for companies to develop, implement, and disclose responsible business practices, aligning their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. This commitment also reflects the Company's dedication to supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

(PRNewswire)

Yumin Liu, CEO of Emeren Group, commented, "We take great pride to join thousands of other companies globally who share our common goal of operating with increased transparency, accountability, and responsible business practices. This marks a significant step forward in our strategy to accelerate sustainability efforts and expand our global impact. We firmly believe that a sustainable future is within our reach, and as a global renewable energy company, we are fully committed to playing a crucial role in shaping it."

Launched in 2000, the United Nations Global Compact brings together over 17,000 companies and 4,000 non-business signatories from more than 160 countries. By joining this global initiative, Emeren demonstrates its proactive stance towards sustainable development and its commitment to driving positive change within the industry and beyond. To learn more about the UN Global Compact, visit https://www.unglobalcompact.org.

About Emeren Group Ltd

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator with a pipeline of projects and IPP assets totaling over 3 GW, as well as a storage pipeline of over 6 GWh across Europe, North America, and Asia. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services with local professional teams across multiple countries. For more information, go to www.emeren.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Emeren Group Ltd