Grenco Science Introduces the G Pen Dash+, its Best Selling Signature Dry Herb Vaporizer Enhanced with Hybrid Heating Technology

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grenco Science, maker of G Pen and the leader in advanced technology cannabis vaporization, introduces the G Pen Dash+, its signature dry herb vaporizer enhanced with hybrid heating, precise temperature control, and full-color LCD display. The Dash+ is the only vaporizer of its kind on the market featuring this technology at an approachable price point. It launches in the US today July 10, 2023 in stores and online at gpen.com for $149.95.

Today we proudly unveil the Dash+, a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation

"At the heart of our mission is a relentless pursuit of excellence, and today, we proudly unveil Dash+, a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation. With Dash+, we have harnessed the power of our iconic Dash design and combined it with the groundbreaking features of our flagship Elite II, creating a truly remarkable cannabis vaporizer. This device showcases the perfect harmony of conduction and convection heating, ensuring unparalleled flavor and vapor production from your favorite dry herb. With its sleek form factor, upgraded magnetic mouthpiece, USB-C charging, and customizable temperature controls, Dash+ invites you to embark on a journey of elevated pleasure and personalized experiences. Join us as we redefine the boundaries of cannabis vaporization and empower you to savor every moment, one inhale at a time." says CEO Christopher Folkerts

The G Pen Dash+ combines the favorite form factor of the popular Dash with the functionality of the flagship Elite II. It features conduction and convection heating combined with a spiral ceramic air path and a titanium heating chamber for unsurpassed flavor and vapor production from your favorite dry herb. Slightly larger than the Dash with a more personal chamber size than the Elite II, the Dash+ features an upgraded magnetic mouthpiece and USB-C charging. The new temperature controls allow the consumer to choose a custom temperature between 320o-420o (160o-216o C) via the full-color LED display.

G Pen Dash+ Key Features:

Precision Temperature between 320 o -420 o F (160 o -216 o C)

Hybrid Heating (Conduction / Convection)

Titanium Heating Chamber

Full-Color LCD Display

Session mode/Automatic shut-off/Haptic Feedback

Magnetic mouthpiece with Spiral Ceramic Air Path

Compact, lightweight, and durable Zinc-Alloy body

1800mAh Lithium-Ion Rechargeable Battery

Tool with keychain

USB-C Charging Cable

G Pen Dash+ retails for $149.95 and will be available in store and online beginning July 10, 2023.

About Grenco Science

Grenco Science is a leader in engineering advanced cannabis vaporizers, setting new standards in aesthetics, portability, functionality, and user experience. Through proprietary research and development, as well as collaborations with influencers in music, art, and fashion, Grenco Science is transforming the cannabis experience and leading the movement to bring cannabis traditions to the 21st century. Visit gpen.com

