July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month

NICB Partners with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to Deter Vehicle Thefts

DES PLAINES, Ill., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry's association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to help deter vehicle thefts as part of Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, which is held every July. According to analysis conducted by NICB, more than one million vehicles were reported stolen last year, marking a seven percent increase over 2021. The data showed that the U.S. is seeing the highest vehicle theft numbers since 2008 when 1.05 million vehicles were reported stolen. That is approximately one motor vehicle stolen every 32 seconds.

National Insurance Crime Bureau logo (PRNewsfoto/National Insurance Crime Bureau) (PRNewswire)

July is Vehicle Theft Prevention Month NICB Partners with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to Deter Theft

"Vehicle theft disrupts lives, causes financial hardship, and undermines community safety. Beyond the economic impact however, vehicle theft can often have an even heavier emotional toll on vehicle owners," said David J. Glawe, President and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau. "Whether it is a single parent relying on their car for work or a family depending on their vehicle for daily activities, the impact of stolen vehicles ripples across all parts of our society."

"Vehicle thefts affect the livelihood of Americans across this country and cost billions of dollars each year," said Ann Carlson, NHTSA Chief Counsel. "Anyone can be a victim of this crime. With the 25% increase in vehicle thefts over the last several years, drivers should be alert and take precautions to protect their vehicle. That's why our partnership with the National Insurance Crime Bureau is key to raising awareness about vehicle security and deterring vehicle thefts."

NICB and NHTSA provided the following tips to help prevent vehicle thefts:

Park in well-lit areas.





Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.





Hide valuables out of sight, such as in the glove box or trunk.





Do not leave your keys in your vehicle.





Do not leave the area while your vehicle is running.





If your vehicle is stolen, call law enforcement and your insurer immediately because reporting a vehicle as soon as possible after it is stolen increases the chance of recovery.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. NICB membership includes more than 1,200 property-casualty insurance companies, vehicle rental companies, auto auctions, vehicle finance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $582 billion in insurance premiums in 2021, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 96% of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more, visit www.nicb.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau