Ohio Man Wins $1 Million Powerball Prize, Is Jackpocket’s 30th Millionaire

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket, America's #1 lottery app*, today announced that a man in Dayton, Ohio won $1 million after ordering a $6 ticket on his phone with Jackpocket. This exciting win marks the 30th time a Jackpocket user has won a prize of $1 million or more in the company's 10-year history.

The winner, who originally hails from Australia and moved to Ohio for work, could not believe his eyes when he received a "you won big!" notification on his phone. "I was scrolling through emails just doing a bit of work, and then I saw a pop-up to check the app," the winner recalled. "I saw '$1 million' in the message and had to read it a few times."

His winning ticket matched all five regular numbers drawn (17, 24, 48, 62, 68) in the July 5th drawing for $546M, only missing the red Powerball (23). His chosen numbers had "personal significance" to him and his wife. "To be honest, there was not lots of shouting or hoorays or anything like that, just more of a case of letting it sink in," he said about that winning moment. "It's still a bit surreal."

He and his wife were excited to play the lottery while living in the U.S., where Powerball and Mega Millions have soared past $1 billion three times in the last year. "We just figured that while we're here for a few short years, we might as well get a few tickets and see what happens," he said. "We feel very lucky."

Jackpocket operates in Ohio in partnership with Circle K, the largest convenience store brand in the U.S., and is available for Powerball, Mega Millions and more official state lottery games in 16 states. Lottery players have now won over $300 million in prizes using Jackpocket, including another $1 million Powerball prize in Ohio last summer and a record $9.4 million prize in New Jersey, representing the single largest legal-and-regulated win ever on a mobile device in the United States.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to participate in the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia, and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS and Android or order tickets via desktop . Follow along on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

