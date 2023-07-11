Advanced Drainage Systems Honored for Work in Sustainability, Corporate Responsibility and Overall Business Operations

ADS Awarded Top Honors in American Business Awards and Fast Company for business practices that protect the environment and human health

HILLIARD, Ohio, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (ADS) (NYSE: WMS), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions and one of the largest plastic recycling companies in North America, was recently honored by multiple organizations for its efforts to advance sustainability and corporate responsibility through its business practices.

"The ADS team is driven by a commitment to take plastics out of the waste stream, recycling that plastic and transforming it into pipe that protects our most precious resource: water," said Scott Barbour, ADS president and CEO. "We are honored to be recognized by both The American Business Awards and Fast Company for our work and success in these initiatives. I thank our dedicated ADS teams, who innovate every day to deliver results for our stakeholders and the communities we serve."

ADS was honored recently by the following organizations:

21st Annual American Business Awards

ADS was awarded the lone Gold Stevie® Award as Company of the Year in both the Materials and Construction category and the Large Manufacturing category in The 21st Annual American Business Awards® on April 27. ADS was also honored for achievement in corporate social responsibility and environment, social and governance with two Silver Stevie® Awards.

Comments from the judges on the ADS entry included: "Overall, ADS' dedication to its purpose and its innovative products make it a leader in the water management industry ... ADS has made significant contributions to water management, protecting the environment, and supporting the health and wellness of communities where it operates."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations — public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards were presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards

On May 2, ADS was named a finalist in Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards for its work protecting water by turning single-use plastics into pipes that manage stormwater runoff. Fast Company's annual World Changing Ideas Awards honor the businesses and organizations that are developing creative solutions to the most pressing issues of our time.

Details about Fast Company's World Changing Ideas are available at www.fastcompany.com/world-changing-ideas.

Communicator Awards

ADS won two awards of distinction in the Communicator Awards, the leading international awards program recognizing excellence in communication across a spectrum of industries, championing effective and meaningful work. ADS was honored for its business-to-business communications via its blog, The Ripple Effect, as well as ADS' Texas landing page.

Details about the 29th Annual Communicator Awards are available at https://www.communicatorawards.com.

ADS is a leading manufacturer of stormwater solutions that capture, convey, store and treat rainwater, and these awards recognize the company's continued efforts in managing water with products made more sustainably by utilizing recycled plastic. In fact, ADS recycled 540 million pounds of plastic last year, thereby avoiding 650 million pounds of greenhouse gas emissions.

In fiscal year 2023, ADS reduced its greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 14% and consumed 25% of recycled HDPE bottles (detergent and milk jugs, for instance) in the U.S. In addition, ADS contributed $4 million to charity, primarily through the ADS Foundation, which aims to lead the way for organizations and communities in preserving clean water, promoting recycling and advancing quality of life.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading manufacturer of innovative stormwater and onsite septic wastewater solutions that manages the world's most precious resource: water. ADS and its subsidiary, Infiltrator Water Technologies, provide superior stormwater drainage and onsite septic wastewater products used in a wide variety of markets and applications including commercial, residential, infrastructure and agriculture, while delivering unparalleled customer service. ADS manages the industry's largest company-owned fleet, an expansive sales team, and a vast manufacturing network of approximately 70 manufacturing plants and 40 distribution centers. The company is one of the largest plastic recycling companies in North America, ensuring over half a billion pounds of plastic is kept out of landfills every year. Founded in 1966, ADS' water management solutions are designed to last for decades. To learn more, visit the company's website at www.adspipe.com.

