ComputerTalk and Tethr partner to improve contact center performance

TORONTO and AUSTIN, Texas, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ComputerTalk, developer of ice Contact Center with Microsoft Teams, and Tethr, the leading AI-powered conversation intelligence platform, today announced the formation of a strategic partnership to help companies improve contact center performance and overall customer experience.

With Tethr and ComputerTalk, customers can gain insights from customer conversations and create exceptional experiences.

ComputerTalk's ice Contact Center is a Microsoft Teams native contact center solution that modernizes the call center with business application integrations, AI, and analytics across all communication channels, helping organizations deliver outstanding customer experiences.

Tethr is a cloud-based conversation intelligence platform that combines powerful AI and machine learning to surface insights from customer conversations from any communications channel and provide organizations with practical and proven steps to improve customer service metrics.

As part of this partnership, the two software platforms will integrate seamlessly to provide ice Contact Center customers the ability to discover AI-driven insights they can use to improve customer service performance by reducing operating costs, lowering churn risk, and improving sales conversion.

"We are excited to work with ComputerTalk to deliver an integrated solution for the Microsoft Teams contact center ecosystem," said Robert Beasley, CEO of Tethr. "Tethr's powerful analytics will enable ice customers to gain insights into their customer interactions and provide them with the tools they need to deliver an exceptional customer experience."

"We are thrilled to partner with Tethr to provide our customers with an even more comprehensive set of tools to manage customer interactions," said Jean-Nicolas, VP Product Experience, "Our joint solution will provide businesses with a deeper understanding of their customers and enable them to improve their processes and strategies to deliver a world-class customer experience."

About ComputerTalk

Founded in 1987, ComputerTalk Technology Inc, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. ComputerTalk is a global provider of enterprise-class Microsoft Teams-native and PBX-agnostic contact center products, cloud hosting services, and custom application development. For more information, visit computer-talk.com and follow ComputerTalk on LinkedIn .

About Tethr

Tethr envisions a world where every company listens, and every customer is heard. Tethr is a cloud-based conversation intelligence platform that combines powerful AI, machine learning, and over a decade of research to surface contextual insights from customer interactions. Tethr quickly and easily turns large amounts of unstructured customer conversation data into insights that fuel smarter decisions and improved business performance. For more information or to try out Tethr, visit tethr.com and follow Tethr on LinkedIn .

CONTACT:

Dean Cruse

512-657-8927

dean.cruse@tethr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Tethr