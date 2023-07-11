Hankook Tire Supports MLB's Efforts to Provide All-Star Experience for Make-A-Wish Kids

Five young fans to be special guests of Major League Baseball at T-Mobile Park in Seattle

L-R: April Brown, Senior Vice President, Social Responsibility, Major League Baseball; Brooklyn Emery, Brand Communications Manager, Hankook Tire America Corp.; Kevin Moss, Director, Community Affairs, Major League Baseball (PRNewswire)

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hankook Tire, the official tire of Major League Baseball (MLB), stepped up to the plate to help the league grant life-changing wishes to five young fans from Make-A-Wish at the 2023 All-Star Week. These efforts were part of MLB's community events at the 93rd Midsummer Classic, held from Friday, July 7th to Tuesday, July 11th at Seattle's T-Mobile Park.

Five young fans whose wish was to be part of All-Star Week festivities were special guests of Major League baseball during all events at T-Mobile Park. They included Evan (14) from North Caldwell, N.J.; Legend (14) from Carmichael, Calif.; Gabriel (15) from San Leandro, Calif.; Jacob (17) from Leominster, Mass.; and Jack (17) from Stanley, N.D. Their experiences included a Make-A-Wish Welcome reception, access to PLAY BALL Park, tickets to the MLB Draft and a suite to watch the primetime events at T-Mobile Park. Hankook Tire has generously underwritten MLB's expenses for the welcome reception and the VIP suite.

"All-Star Week is a special moment for all baseball fans, and we wanted to take this opportunity to enable MLB to deliver an unforgettable experience for these incredible young fans," said Rob Williams, President, Hankook Tire America Corp. "We're proud to work with MLB in its support of Make-A-Wish and hope that this week lights up the summer for Evan, Legend, Gabriel, Jacob and Jack."

Each year, Make-A-Wish grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. These wishes give kids the emotional and physical strength needed to fight their medical condition. Since 1980, Major League Baseball and its Clubs have worked with Make-A-Wish to grant wishes for children, donate tickets, and raise money for local chapters.

Granting wishes during the 2023 All-Star Week is a key initiative in MLB's schedule of community, youth and cultural events. This year's efforts include the 2023 All-Star Legacy initiative, which seeks to address equity gaps in sports-based youth development and education within Greater Seattle, a partnership with KultureCity during All-Star Week to make All-Star event locations Sensory Inclusive™, and environmental efforts to drive MLB's sustainability focus.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

Hankook Tire logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.