LiveOnNY and Ronald McDonald House New York Partner to Provide Temporary Housing for Organ Donor Families

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOnNY, (LVNY) the federally designated organ procurement organization in the NY Metro region and Ronald McDonald House New York (RMH-NY), announced today a partnership to help support the families of organ donor heroes in the NY Metro region who have chosen to give the gift of life to those waiting for a second chance at life through the miracle of organ donation.

In this unique model, RMH-NY will offer temporary housing and support services provided by RMH-NY to the LiveOnNY community of Pediatric Donor Hero Families.

"RMH-NY is committed to supporting LiveOnNY's mission of honoring our New York pediatric donor heroes and supporting their families in their time of need. This collaboration reflects that continued commitment and the spirit and mission of Ronald McDonald House," said Dr. Ruth C. Browne, President and CEO, Ronald McDonald House New York.

This opportunity is for those who may need a place to stay for 1-2 nights in Manhattan, while their loved one donates the gift of life to others in need while undergoing donor support at the LiveOnNY Donor Care Unit located at NYU Langone Health.

"We are grateful to Ronald McDonald House New York for honoring our donor heroes and their families. LiveOnNY and RMH-NY have a shared mission to serve our New York community and this righteous work. Together we will help those in need for generations to come while supporting our donor heroes who stepped up to say yes to saving lives," said Leonard Achan, RN, MA, ANP, President and CEO, LiveOnNY. "We hope this model will be replicated across the nation to provide these services for donor families everywhere who have given so much to their community."

About Ronald McDonald House New York

RMH-NY is a proud partner of the Ronald McDonald House Charities, a worldwide network of over 383 Houses and programs. Located on East 73rd Street in New York, Ronald McDonald House New York (RMH-NY) is New York City's House. The organization provides temporary housing for pediatric cancer patients and their families in a strong, supportive, and caring environment that encourages and nurtures the development of child-to-child and parent-to-parent support systems. RMH-NY has served more than 59,000 families throughout all five boroughs of New York City, across the U.S. and around the world, and approximately 40% of families are international. Its 11-story, 79,000 square-foot House features 95 guestrooms – including six post-transplant suites – four full guest kitchens, laundry facilities, two outdoor terraces, private libraries, a dining room, living room and more. At the House, families are welcomed with love and comfort, and lifelong friendships are formed among people who understand what it's like to cope with such a devastating diagnosis. RMH-NY's programs help to provide families a sense of normalcy, including wellness programs, educational tutors, music, art, transportation, activities for siblings, holiday and birthday parties, specialized support groups and more. The organization's presence extends well beyond the confines of the House, as RMH-NY is also committed to positively impacting communities across the five boroughs. Through partnerships with 16 of the city's leading hospitals, RMH-NY provides critical services to families with children undergoing cancer treatment at these hospitals. For more information, or to learn how to volunteer or donate, please visit www.rmh-newyork.org

About LiveOnNY

LiveOnNY is a nonprofit, federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) dedicated to saving lives, providing comfort, and strengthening legacies through organ, eye, and tissue donation. The OPO, which was established in 1978, serves a culturally and ethnically diverse population of 13 million residents in New York City, Long Island and the lower Hudson Valley. Working closely with transplant centers and hospitals, LiveOnNY coordinates organ, eye, and tissue donation for transplant, educates the public and healthcare professionals about donation and transplantation, and promotes the importance of signing up on the New York State Donate Life Registry. LiveOnNY works closely with 11 transplant centers, nearly 100 hospitals, and several tissue and eye banks. LiveOnNY is a member of the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), which oversees the organ transplant waiting list in the U.S. For more information, please visit LiveOnNY.org.

