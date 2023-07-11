Metrea Sends Commercial KC-135 to Royal International Air Tattoo, Teases Additional Announcements

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metrea announced today that one of their commercially-owned and operated KC-135R aircraft will participate in the 2023 Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) at RAF Fairford in the UK. This marks Metrea's first participation in the show, and the first time a commercial KC-135 has participated in any air show worldwide, which is fitting given the show's theme of "SKYTANKER23" in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the first aerial refueling.

"As the only commercial operator of KC-135's, we are excited to celebrate this milestone in aerial refueling by* sending one of our aircraft to RIAT" said Jon "Ty" Thomas, Head of Metrea's Air and Space Group. "Every week, our team is delivering commercial air-to-air refueling to the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Marine Corps, and to partners and allies, and we're excited to share that story at RIAT. We may also have some other exciting news to share this week!"

In April of this year, Metrea Strategic Mobility made history by completing the first ever commercial aerial refueling using a boom, by refueling a U.S. Navy P-8. Metrea Strategic Mobility now regularly provides boom refueling to the US Navy.

Metrea Strategic Mobility is on contract with the U.S. Department of the Navy via NAVAIR — a contract vehicle that has been used regularly to support allies and partners. Most recently, Metrea provided coronet support to the Royal Canadian Air Force, by providing coronet support to CF-18 Hornets in crossing the Atlantic Ocean.

About Metrea

Metrea Strategic Mobility is the only company to own and operate a fleet of KC-135R aircraft, offering an air-to-air refueling service that seamlessly, safely, and professionally integrates into military aviation training and operations.

Metrea Strategic Mobility has a mission reliability rate of 93% since beginning execution of a NAVAIR contract in late 2021. The combined Metrea aviation units have flown over 130,000 accident-free flying hours, across multiple aircraft types, missions, and geographies in support of US, UK, and other allied and partner government national security objectives. MSM's aircraft are equipped with two wing-mounted Multi-Point Refueling System (MPRS) pods which facilitate refueling with probe equipped Navy, Marine Corps and partner nation aircraft.

Metrea Strategic Mobility is part of Metrea. Metrea provides effects-as-a-service to national security partners in five domains and over a dozen mission-centric solution areas, including airborne ISR, electronic warfare, communications, space-based ISR, and advanced simulation.

Metrea Strategic Mobility is headquartered in Temecula, California; Metrea is headquartered in Washington, DC with facilities across the United States, the United Kingdom, and the EU.

Contact communications@metrea.aero for media inquiries.

Contact events@metrea.aero to visit the KC-135R at RIAT.

LINKS:

Metrea at RIAT

Metrea's First Commercial Boom Refueling

View original content:

SOURCE Metrea