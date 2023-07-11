Westbeck Capital Management Appoints Yasser Elguindi as Head of Oil Research

LONDON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westbeck Capital Management, a global leader in energy investment, is pleased to announce the hiring of Yasser Elguindi as the Head of Oil Research at the Westbeck Energy Opportunity Fund. With over 25 years of experience covering the oil markets, Yasser brings a wealth of expertise to further strengthen Westbeck's position in the energy sector.

Prior to joining Westbeck Capital Management, Yasser led teams at Energy Aspects, Medley Global Advisors, and Susquehanna International Group where he supported the commodities and fixed income trading desk.

Working closely with trading teams and risk managers, his two-decade-long experience has solidified his reputation as a trusted advisor to hedge funds, institutional investors, governments, and corporates around the world. His deep understanding of market fundamentals, geopolitics, and OPEC policy will add another valuable tool for the first-class risk management team at Westbeck.

"We are delighted to welcome Yasser to Westbeck Capital as our Head of Oil Research," said Jean-Louis Le Mee, CEO of Westbeck Capital. "His unparalleled industry experience and in-depth knowledge of the oil markets will be instrumental in providing our clients with valuable insights and driving investment strategies for the trading team. Yasser's expertise aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional performance and creating long-term value for our investors."

Yasser's appointment represents a significant milestone in Westbeck's strategic expansion and growth, and reinforces the firm's commitment to strengthening its capabilities in the energy sector.

"I am thrilled to join Westbeck Capital Management, a firm I have long known and respected," said Yasser Elguindi. "Westbeck has a proven track record of delivering exceptional results, strong risk management and I look forward to contributing my insights and experience to further expand the firm's capabilities. I am excited to collaborate with our talented team of professionals and provide clients with comprehensive analysis and actionable insights in these dynamic markets."

Yasser Elguindi holds an MA in politics and economics from the Johns Hopkins University, School of Advanced International Studies, and a BA from the University of South Carolina.

Westbeck Capital is a global investment firm specializing in energy, the energy transition, and natural resources sectors. Headquartered in London, the firm's expertise spans across commodities and equities including oil, renewables, and resources, enabling investors to capitalize on evolving market trends and opportunities.

