EVCS Begins Installation of EV Chargers at LA Fitness & Esporta Fitness

The installation covers 143 DC Fast and 22 Level 2 chargers at 24 locations throughout California, Oregon and Washington.

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVCS , one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging network operators on the West Coast, is pleased to announce the commencement of construction for 165 EV chargers at 23 LA Fitness clubs and 1 Esporta Fitness club in California, Oregon, and Washington. This milestone marks a significant step in EVCS' ongoing business relationship with Fitness International, LLC, a leading health club operator in the United States.

EVCS Horizontal Logo (PRNewswire)

As the project progresses, EV drivers can anticipate a wide array of fast-charging options available at select LA Fitness and Esporta Fitness locations. In California, installations have already begun in Van Nuys, Pasadena, Baldwin Park, Fountain Valley, Irvine, Lake Elsinore, San Diego, Murrieta, and Sherman Oaks. Additional California locations include Santa Clarita, Norco, Downey, Vista, Diamond Bar, Huntington Park, Whittier, Fremont, and Antioch. Furthermore, EVCS has plans to install chargers at LA Fitness locations in Oregon and Washington, encompassing Beaverton, Hillsboro, Covington, Kirkland, Lynnwood, and Tacoma. Installations are expected to be completed by June 2024.

All of these chargers will be powered by 100% renewable energy, and 40 of them will notably boast power capacities exceeding 75 kW, allowing vehicles to fully charge in as little as 30 minutes.

"This collaboration marks an exciting milestone for EVCS," said EVCS CEO and Co-Founder Gustavo Occhiuzzo. "We are not only forging a collaboration with one of the nation's largest health club operators, but we are also reinforcing our dedication to accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles across the West Coast."

"We are thrilled to work with EVCS on bringing electric vehicle charging to our fitness centers across the West Coast," said Andrea Ojeda, VP of Marketing at Fitness International, LLC. "This collaboration enables us to further promote a healthier, cleaner lifestyle by embracing the transition to electric mobility, and we are excited about bringing this new benefit to our valued gym members."

This construction milestone brings EVCS closer to providing EV drivers with a seamless charging experience at their preferred fitness centers. Furthermore, amidst these exciting developments, EVCS is delighted to introduce a new subscription plan, the Essential Anytime plan. This flexible, low-cost plan is specifically designed for drivers who might charge both at home and in-public, and who might also prefer to charge on more than one public EV charging network. Through its subscription offerings, EVCS empowers EV drivers with greater flexibility and convenience while minimizing their daily charging expenses. EVCS now offers a total of 4 monthly subscription plans. Learn more about them at evcs.com/plans .

About EVCS:

EVCS was founded in 2018 and has quickly become one of the largest and fastest-growing electric vehicle fast charging networks on the US West Coast. EVCS is committed to leading the electric transportation revolution by rapidly expanding access to fast, affordable, carbon-neutral, and conveniently located public EV charging. Powered by 100% renewable energy, EVCS is disrupting the mobility industry through a turn-key approach that utilizes public and private funding sources to accelerate the installation of fast-charging stations. EVCS has secured over $75M in government funding and engaged nearly 170 public and private site hosts, including Fortune 500 companies and underrepresented communities, to build and grow its network. In addition, EVCS offers EV drivers flexible subscription charging plans. This includes unlimited charging plans designed for gig and high-mileage drivers, with potential savings of hundreds of US dollars annually. For more information, visit evcs.com .

About Fitness International, LLC.

Fitness International, LLC is one of the fastest-growing health club chains in the U.S., with over 700 locations across 27 U.S. states and Canada. Operating the brand names LA Fitness, Esporta Fitness, City Sports Club, and Club Studio, the company's mission is to help as many people as possible achieve the benefits of a healthy lifestyle by creating a nationwide network of health clubs, offering its members the widest range of amenities and the friendliest service at an affordable price. To learn more about Fitness International's growth, visit lafitness.com , esportafitness.com , citysportsfitness.com and clubstudiofitness.com . Follow Fitness International on Facebook, Instagram or by downloading its mobile apps.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Justin Arita

Senior Growth Manager, EVCS

justina@evcs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EVCS