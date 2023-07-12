UPROXX HIT SERIES FRESH PAIR NOW STREAMING SEASON TWO

Featuring an all-star lineup including hip-hop artists Bun B, Ice Cube, Rick Ross and many more

Season two kicks off with a special episode recorded live at SXSW

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UPROXX, the youth culture and music destination, today launched season two of its hit original series, Fresh Pair, with the first episode now streaming on YouTube.com/UPROXX Video and Uproxx.com, and available soon on WMX Hip-Hop on The Roku Channel (Ch. 1137). Grammy Award-winning hip-hop producer Just Blaze and sneaker customizer to the stars, Katty Customs return as co-hosts to present in-depth conversations with some of the biggest names in culture, including hip-hop icons Bun B, Ice Cube, Rick Ross, and more.

Fresh Pair S2 Press Photo (PRNewswire)

The series follows the same structure that fans have come to know and love – with the 1-of-1 shoe serving as the "script" for the interview – keeping sneaker culture at the heart of each episode. In each episode, Katty and Just design a custom pair of shoes inspired by the featured guest. Once the sneaker is revealed to the guest, Katty and Just detail the inspirations behind the sneaker's many elements and ask the guest compelling questions about their careers and personal journeys as well as their passion for sneaker culture and streetwear style.

"One of the most compelling things about hip-hop as a genre is the sense of walking in an artist's shoes through their storytelling and art," says Just Blaze. "Fresh Pair goes the extra mile in its second season to deliver what fans look for across culture in that regard – emphasizing the music, the style and the stories of some of the biggest names in the game."

Katty Customs added, "Fresh Pair challenges us in the very best way. We take every element of the design very seriously and dive deep into the culture to conceptualize, design and create personal classics for our guests. It's the best feeling when they resonate and you get to hear their reaction. Then to get to hear the fan response – that takes it to the next level for me, as a creative."

Earlier this year, Just hosted a multi-night takeover of Native Hostel, presented by 12 Rivers Realty and Brass Lion Entertainment, with the live episode and after party co-hosted by Mezcal Los Siete Misterios and the Web 3 lifestyle brand STEPN during SXSW in Austin, Texas. This culminated with a special live taping of Fresh Pair – starring Bun B of the legendary Houston rap duo UGK – which will become the premiere episode and is available now on UPROXX.com as well as on the UPROXX Video YouTube channel . It will be followed by S2: EP 2 starring Ice Cube. More episodes will be released in the coming months and will also be available to stream on WMX Hip Hop on The Roku Channel.

Watch the complete first season of Fresh Pair here .

Access accompanying images here .

Visit UPROXX.com to learn more and to stay up-to-date on the latest news announcing Fresh Pair season two's star-studded guest lineup.

ABOUT UPROXX

UPROXX, an independent subsidiary of WMX at Warner Music Group, is on a mission to report, influence, and shape youth culture through a combination of expert recommendation and unique access to creators. Follow Uproxx on YouTube , Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

ABOUT JUST BLAZE

Recently ranked #7 on Billboard's 50 Greatest Producers of the 21st Century, multiple GRAMMY award winning DJ and music producer Just Blaze is no stranger to platinum hits. Over the course of his legendary career, Just has worked with artists such as Jay-Z, Eminem, Drake, Beyoncé, TI & Rihanna, Snoop Dogg and many more.

ABOUT KATTY CUSTOMS

Nicolle Knight, aka Katty Customs, is a leading figure in the booming community of sneaker customizers. Her intricate designs tell a story, capturing and reflecting the personality of whomever she's designing for. Whether it's the Jordan 1s she designed for Sneakerheads star Allen Molanado, or the five custom pairs she crafted for Chris Brown, Katty's bespoke kicks seamlessly merge both art and sneaker culture.

