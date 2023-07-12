Verkada continues investment in APJ region, appoints Francois Vazille as Head of Sales for Asia Pacific and Japan

Verkada continues investment in APJ region, appoints Francois Vazille as Head of Sales for Asia Pacific and Japan

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada , a leader in enterprise building security and management, announced Francois Vazille has joined the company as Vice President for Asia Pacific and Japan markets.

(PRNewsfoto/Verkada) (PRNewswire)

The Silicon Valley-based company's six product lines -- video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace and intercoms -- provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Verkada supports more than 17,000 organizations across 70 countries and is valued at $3.2 billion.

Vazille, who brings two decades of leadership experience at high-growth technology companies, is tasked with growing Verkada's footprint in Asia Pacific. Vazille was most recently at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he served as Director of Sales for Asia Pacific and Japan and led the strategic deal team. Prior to Amazon, Vazille was Vice President Asia Pacific and Japan at Oracle.

"Francois brings a wealth of practical knowledge and expertise from the APJ regions, which are a great fit for Verkada's upcoming expansion," explained Ryan Bettencourt, Senior Vice President of Sales. "More importantly, he shares our vision of building an operating system for enterprise buildings that prioritizes the safety of people and their surroundings."

Vazille's appointment reinforces Verkada's commitment to the APJ region. In the past year, the company – which counts Brighton Grammar School (Melbourne), Allstone Quarries (Victoria) and Australian retailer, Kogan among its customers – has continued to rapidly expand its footprint in the region, growing the team 286 percent as it has opened new offices in South Korea and Japan.

"Verkada's platform is aimed at enhancing safety within our living and working communities," said Vazille. "As I've been getting to know our customers, I've witnessed first-hand Verkada's ability to empower users to make their physical spaces safer and smarter. I'm delighted to get started and grow Verkada's footprint here in the Asia Pacific and Japan region."

Learn more about Verkada's solutions at www.verkada.com .

About Verkada

Verkada is leading the cloud-managed enterprise building security industry by enabling over 17,000 organizations in over 70 countries to protect their people and property in a way that respects individuals' privacy. Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines - video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace and intercoms - provide unparalleled visibility through a single cloud-based software platform. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Verkada