DHG MOTO launches Cars and Coffee Exposed. A streaming video series bringing the biggest Cars and Coffee car shows in America to millions of viewers worldwide

DHG MOTO is currently in production of a new, episodic video series Cars and Coffee Exposed. The series travels across America creating a wellspring of stories, visuals, and excitement around the cultural happenings that are Cars and Coffee events. The series premiers on the Powertube TV Network in early September 2023.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The past decade has seen a dramatic rise in car show attendance nationwide. The biggest and most successful of these events are independently run Cars and Coffee car shows. Due to the sustained interest and growth of automobile enthusiasts and the rapid increase in internet streaming viewership, DHG MOTO teamed with automotive streaming network, Powertube TV, to create Cars and Coffee Exposed.

Revealing the biggest and best car shows in America (PRNewswire)

Cars and Coffee Exposed will travel to numerous locations around the United States to record the sights, sounds, locations, people, and fabulous cars that make Cars and Coffee car shows a must see for all auto enthusiasts.

Production has started with the taping of the massive Cars and Coffee Palm Beach, FL show on 6/18/23, with the next on-location shoot at Harper Auto Square's Cars and Coffee Knoxville, TN, on 8/6/23. Three more locations are scheduled for production in September and October 2023. Pre-production on ten locations is underway for 2024.

"Having Cars and Coffee Exposed at our event is something that we're very proud of. We've had great success hosting Harper Auto Square's Cars and Coffee's for the past ten years, and we're thrilled to share our community's enthusiasm for everything automotive with the rest of the nation," said event organizer Connor Hinkle, Harper Auto Square VP of Marketing.

Production Details/Contacts

www.carsandcoffeeexposed.com

On-Camera host Chelsea Allen

Chelsea Allen grew up in an automotive family and is the owner of Crush Customs, a high-end automotive interior re-styler in Atlanta, GA. In addition, Chelsea is a lead singer for the nationally recognized band, The Big Beyond and was a frequent guest on Motor Trend's "Ride of Your Life".

Powertube TV Network

www.Watchpowertubetv.com

Find the Powertube TV Network on

Watchpowertubetv.com, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Youtube, Rumble, Powertube TV app.

Brian Bossone

President, Powertube TV Network

brian@watchpowertubetv.com

Damien Harvey/Showrunner

President, DHG MOTO

dharvey@dhg.world

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DHG MOTO Motorsports and Event Marketing