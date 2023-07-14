Guqin, the ninth episode of the "Jiangsu Culture" series micro-documentary released

NANJING, China, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ninth episode of the "Jiangsu Culture" series micro-documentary, produced by the Information Office of the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, has been released. This episode focuses on the Guqin, which is considered the most representative solo instrument in China. Together with calligraphy, painting, poetry, and literature, the Guqin serves as a carrier of traditional Chinese culture, narrating the brilliance and legends of Chinese culture throughout its 3,000-year history.

The documentary consists of three chapters: "Making Guqin", "Temperament", and "Aesthetic Conception", taking viewers to the heritage sites of the Guqin in Zhenjiang and Nantong. It introduces the elegant and melodic tunes, the intricate and exquisite playing techniques, and the unique notation system of the Guqin art. Following the sound of the instrument, the documentary reveals the refined and fascinating aspects of life hidden amidst the bustling city.

Guqin comes from nature and connects the player with nature. Its 7 strings harmonize with each other, the sound is pleasant to the ear; it brings together people in a common devotion to music, playing as a bridge between the past and the present.

The ancient method of making guqin is complicated, resulting in a long production cycle, a guqin maker needs to master the basics of art and carpentry. It takes at least seven hundred days and nights to make a fine guqin.

Guqin, with its own seven strings, plays the most amazing sound in the world. Because of guqin's unique shorthand tablature, the same music played by different people, thus producing diverse artistic effects. Playing the guqin well, requires skill, and more importantly, perception. This sets high requirements for the guqin player's artistic accomplishment and playing skills.

Some classic guqin songs, need players to immerse themselves in the scenes portrayed by the music, in this way, the essence of the song can be expressed. Guqin has been the standard for literati. Guqin has been the standard for literati, guqin exchange at the gathering, is a tacit understanding between bosom friends. Through three thousand years, guqin is still alive and shines, from the ancient land of China, its music flows to the world, and lasts forever.

