BWH℠ HOTELS APPOINTS JOELLE PARK SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

PHOENIX, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BWH℠ Hotels has appointed Joelle Park to the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer, Larry Cuculic. As a key member of the executive team, Park will lead the company's global marketing, brand strategy, and communications, including oversight of the company's award-winning loyalty programs. She brings an extensive background in hospitality marketing, spearheading customer-centric programs with a proven track record of success.

"BWH Hotels is at an exciting chapter in its celebrated history and brand evolution, with a strong portfolio of diverse brands. I'm thrilled to be a part of the journey ahead," said Park. "I am passionate about brand building, from uncovering the essence of a brand's purpose to crafting insight-driven marketing that drives performance. Each brand in the portfolio is special, making this an exceptional opportunity to curate those unique brand attributes into a compelling story to share with the world."

"We are very excited that Joelle is joining our team. Her extensive marketing background, knowledge, and expertise will propel our future global success across our family of 19 brands and our strong loyalty programs," said Cuculic. "She is a tremendously strong leader who will effectively drive our collaborative global spirit and culture of inspiring travel through unique experiences."

With over two decades of marketing experience, Park brings a wealth of expertise driving business results through strategic and innovative marketing, and inspiring cross-functional teams to achieve shared goals. Most recently, Park served as Vice President, Global Enterprise and Cross Brand Marketing at Hilton, overseeing strategy, branding, and messaging for the Hilton portfolio of brands. Her work at Hilton included the recent launch of a breakthrough global brand platform and campaign. Throughout her career, she has held various marketing leadership positions spanning brand management, digital strategy, customer experience, and product development. Park is known for launching integrated, go-to-market plans with consistent messaging across marketing, sales, and communications that fuel performance.

Before entering the hospitality industry, Park held management roles at various agencies crafting creative solutions for top-tier brands in retail, entertainment, travel, and technology. She is a proud alumnus of the University of Virginia, and the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) has recognized her as one of its Top 25 Extraordinary Minds.

About BWH℠ Hotels

BWH Hotels is a leading, global hospitality enterprise comprised of three hotel companies, including WorldHotels™, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and SureStay® Hotels. The global enterprise boasts approximately 4,300 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*. With 19 brands across every chain scale segment, from economy to luxury, BWH Hotels suits the needs of developers and guests in every market.

*Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

