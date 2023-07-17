CYMAT TO PROVIDE CORPORATE UPDATE WEBINAR

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cymat Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: CYM) (OTCQB: CYMHF) (the "Company" or "Cymat") is pleased to announce that Chairman and CEO, Michael Liik, will be hosting a comprehensive webinar at 4 pm on July 20, 2023, to provide a detailed update on the recently published summary of corporate achievements. The Company is making significant strides in its key business verticals – architecture, automotive and military – which are expected to generate meaningful revenue by the fiscal year-end.

Investors and interested parties are invited to join the webinar via the below Zoom link. (We are limited in the attendance, so please register ASAP.)

This interactive forum will provide a deeper understanding of Cymat's business strategies, initiative updates and future plans, reflecting the Company's commitment to transparency and stakeholder communication.

In the webinar, Mr. Liik will offer insights into the following key areas:

Automotive: Update on the prototyping and testing stages of the SmartMetalTM composite solution for electric vehicle battery enclosure impact protection and the status of development agreements with a global automotive OEM.

Military: Progress in negotiations for a long-term serial production contract for underbelly blast protection kits with an Asian military vehicle manufacturer, and updates on multi-threat panel production.

Nuclear: Impending multi-million-dollar panel order for a major new nuclear installation in France, marking a new use-case for SmartMetalTM in the industry.

Non-Lethal Bullets: Renewed interest from Nobel Sport for a further order of 25,000 SmartMetalTM cylinders for the French military.

Architecture/Design: Anticipation of a record order pipeline for AlusionTM, bolstered by recent improvements in agent and distributor performance.

Sandwich Panels: Ongoing efforts to perfect the brazing technology in partnership with Rio Tinto and the National Research Council of Canada

Immediately following the presentation, a Q&A session with Mr. Liik will afford participants the opportunity to ask detailed questions about the Company's developments and future plans.

About Cymat Technologies Ltd.

Cymat Technologies Ltd. has the global rights, through patents and established know-how, to manufacture and sell Stabilized Aluminum Foam ("SAF"), a unique, ultra-light, cellular metallic material. The proprietary production process entails the injection of gases through a molten bath of alloyed aluminum infused with ceramic particles. The result is an advanced, lightweight, recyclable material that exhibits unique characteristics including customizable density and dimensions; mechanical energy absorption; thermal and acoustic insulation; and time, temperature and strain-rate insensitivity. A key benefit of this continuous foam production process is its scalability and resultant low cost of production. SAF is used in such industries as architectural design, military and automotive. Cymat markets its architectural SAF under the AlusionTM brand and its automotive and military SAF under the SmartMetalTM brand. For further information, please visit our website at www.cymat.com .

