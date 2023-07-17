Ohio National's life insurance business repositioned and rebranded to AuguStar Life

CINCINNATI, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Insurance, Inc. (Constellation) announces the strategic repositioning and rebranding of its Ohio National life insurance business as AuguStar Life. Constellation is a leading insurance holding company serving consumers and small business owners in the United States and Latin America through its family of insurance companies which collectively have over $34 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. Constellation's institutional owners CDPQ and Ontario Teachers' are two of the world's largest long-term institutional investors.

"We are strategically committed to building AuguStar Life into an industry leader offering indexed life products through traditional direct agent distribution and independent marketing organizations," says Anurag Chandra, Constellation Insurance founder, president and chief executive officer. "This new brand reflects the substantially stronger capital position under new ownership and signifies a modern and contemporary identity that aligns well with the multi-faceted product portfolio, technology platform and distribution transformation that is well underway."

"Our commitment to the entrepreneurial traditional distribution model remains unchanged. Our successful 'Your Business, Your Vision, We'll Help' value proposition has now been greatly enhanced by the launch of market-leading and innovative indexed life products and modernization of our distribution technology platforms and distribution compensation contracts" says Bill Price, AuguStar Life president and chief executive officer. "We are now well positioned to substantially expand our distribution footprint as we launch our indexed life products over the next several months with leading independent marketing organizations."

About AuguStar Life

AuguStar Life markets indexed universal life, indexed whole life, term and bank owned life insurance through a national network of traditional direct agent distribution and independent marketing organizations. AuguStar Life is a member of the Constellation Insurance family of companies. Products marketed by AuguStar Life are issued by Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation and The Ohio National Life Insurance Company*, at One Financial Way, Cincinnati, OH 45242.

About Constellation Insurance, Inc.

Constellation Insurance, Inc., is a leading insurance holding company serving consumers and small business owners in the United States and Latin America through its insurance subsidiaries, which include The Ohio National Life Insurance Company, Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation, National Security Life and Annuity Company, Ohio National Seguros de Vida S.A. and certain other affiliated (re)insurance entities. As of December 31, 2022, Constellation's family of insurance companies have over $34 billion in total assets under management. Constellation's investors and equal partners, CDPQ and Ontario Teachers', are two of the largest long-term institutional investors in North America, managing a total of over C$650 billion in net assets, including over C$140 billion in private capital investments.

* Products are issued by The Ohio National Life Insurance Company and Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation, expected to officially change their names to AuguStar Life Insurance Company and AuguStar Life Assurance Corporation, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

